Maruti Suzuki Sales At Nearly 1.8 Lakhs In June – SUVs Continue Growth

In June 2024, Maruti Suzuki dispatched 1,79,228 units with the domestic sales at 1,39,918 units and 31,033 units exported

In the month of June 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported overall sales of 1,79,228 units. This total encompasses 1,39,918 units sold within India, 8,277 units supplied to Toyota, and 31,033 units exported. In the mini segment, which includes the Alto and S-Presso, MSIL sold 9,395 units. This represents a decline from the 14,054 units sold in June 2023, indicating a year-on-year decrease of 33.15 per cent.

In the compact segment, comprising models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, Maruti Suzuki achieved domestic sales of 64,049 units in June 2024. This is slightly lower than the 64,471 units sold in June 2023, indicating a year-on-year decrease of 0.65 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan recorded sales of 572 units in June 2024, down from 1,744 units in the same period the previous year, resulting in a year-on-year decline of 67.20 per cent.

Despite the decline in volume in the compact and midsize segments, Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, saw growth in the Utility Vehicle category. The combined sales of the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 amounted to 52,373 units in June 2024, compared to 43,404 units in June 2023, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 20.66 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco registered sales of 10,771 units in June 2024, down from 9,354 units in the same month last year, indicating a growth of 15.14 per cent. The Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) recorded 2,758 units sold, compared to 2,992 units in June 2023, marking a year-on-year decline of 7.82 per cent. Furthermore, the partnership with Toyota remained strong, with Maruti Suzuki supplying 8,277 units in June 2024.

Maruti Suzuki experienced a significant year-on-year increase in volume last month, supplying 3,629 units in the same period last year, resulting in a 128 per cent surge. The company provided Ertiga, Baleno, and Fronx models to Toyota for rebadging. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki’s exports rose to 31,033 units in June 2024, up from 19,770 units in June 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 56.97 per cent.

The brand’s recent launches have been quite successful, and the company is now gearing up to introduce the new generation Dzire. This will be followed by the launch of a seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara and an all-new electric SUV based on the eVX concept. The upcoming electric SUV is expected to feature a claimed driving range of 550 km on a single charge, similar to the concept version.