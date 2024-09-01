Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales – Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Wagon-R, Fronx

In August 2024, Maruti Suzuki dispatched a total of 1,81,782 units, with domestic sales accounting for 1,45,570 units and 26,003 units being exported

In August 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported total sales of 1,81,782 units. This figure includes 1,45,570 units sold within India, 10,209 units supplied to Toyota, and 26,003 units exported. In the mini segment, which covers models like the Alto and S-Presso, MSIL sold 10,648 units, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 12.78 per cent compared to the 12,209 units sold in August 2023.

The largest carmaker in the country registered domestic sales of 58,051 units in the compact segment, which includes models like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR. This marks a 19.87 percent year-on-year decrease compared to the 72,451 units sold in August 2023. Additionally, the Ciaz midsize sedan saw sales of 707 units in August 2024, down from 849 units in the same month the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 16.72 per cent.

Although there was a decline in the compact and midsize segments, Maruti Suzuki saw an increase in the Utility Vehicle category. In August 2024, sales of models including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 combined to 62,684 units, up from 58,746 units in August 2023, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 6.70 per cent. Despite challenges in other areas, Maruti Suzuki, the leading car manufacturer in India, managed to achieve this boost in the Utility Vehicle segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco posted sales of 10,985 units, a decrease from the 11,859 units sold in the same month last year, reflecting a 7.36 per cent growth. The Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) saw a slight dip with 2,495 units sold, down from 2,564 units in August 2023, marking a 2.69 per cent year-on-year decline. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki maintained a strong partnership with Toyota, supplying 10,209 units in August 2024.

The Indo-Japs saw a remarkable year-on-year growth last month, supplying 5,790 units in the same period last year, which led to a significant 76.32 per cent surge. The company supplied models like the Ertiga, Baleno, and Fronx to Toyota for rebadging. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki’s exports climbed to 26,003 units in August 2024, compared to 24,614 units in August 2023, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 5.64 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki has seen success with its recent launches and is now preparing to roll out the new generation Dzire. Following this, the company plans to introduce a seven-seater variant of the Grand Vitara and a brand-new electric SUV based on the eVX concept. This upcoming electric SUV is expected to offer a driving range of 550 km on a single charge.