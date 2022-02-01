Maruti Suzuki Sales At 1.54 Lakh+ Units In Jan – Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Alto

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,54,379 units in January 2022 as against 1,60,752 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY drop of 3.96 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) garnered a domestic tally of 1,54,379 units in January 2022 and the total stood at 1,32,461 units in local sales, 17,937 units in exports and 3,981 units in OEM sales to Toyota. The largest carmaker in the country indicated that the chip shortage had a minor impact on vehicle production as the brand took all measures to minimise it.

The combined sales of Alto and S-Presso stood at 18,634 units as against 25,153 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY de-growth of 25.91 per cent. The Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire, Swift, Tour S and Wagon R combined to record a total of 71,472 units in January 2022 as against 76,935 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 7.1 per cent.

The Ciaz midsize sedan registered 1,666 unit sales last month against 1,347 units in January 2021 with YoY positive volume growth of 23.68 per cent. The Utility Vehicle range of Maruti Suzuki comprises popular models like Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 and their cumulative tally stood at 26,624 units in January 2022 as against 23,887 units with a YoY growth of 11.45 per cent.

The Eeco stands in place of the Omni since its departure years ago and its popularity has only increased. It posted 10,528 unit sales last month against 11,680 units in January 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 9.86 per cent. As a whole, the domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,28,924 units last month as against 1,39,002 units with a de-growth of 7.25 per cent.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer also sold 3,537 units of the Super Carry LCV last month as against 3,602 units with a YoY de-growth of 1.8 per cent. The total domestic PV, LCV and sales to OEM combined to record 1,36,442 units as against 1,48,307 units in January 2021 with a YoY decline of 8 per cent. On the export side, 17,937 units were shipped against 12,445 units with an appreciable growth of 44.1 per cent.

When the domestic and exports are considered, Maruti Suzuki managed a total of 1,54,379 units last month against 1,60,752 units with a sales drop of 3.96 per cent. In the April 2021 to January 2022 period, MSIL posted 13,18,202 units against 11,26,378 units during the same period the previous term with a YoY growth of 17 per cent.