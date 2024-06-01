Maruti Suzuki Sales At 1.46 Lakh+ Units In May – SUVs Make Big Impact

In May 2024, Maruti Suzuki posted 1,74,551 units cumulatively as the domestic sales tally stood at 1,46,694 units

In the month of May 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported total sales of 1,74,551 units. This total includes 1,46,694 units sold in the domestic market, 10,490 units supplied to other OEMs, and 17,367 units exported. In the mini segment, which includes the Alto and S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,902 units, compared to 12,236 units in May 2023, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 19.07 per cent.

In the compact segment, which includes the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, Maruti Suzuki recorded domestic sales of 68,206 units in May 2024. This is a decrease from the 71,419 units sold in May 2023, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 4.49 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan saw sales of 730 units in May 2024, down from 992 units in the same month last year, marking a year-on-year decline of 26.41 per cent.

Despite the decline in both of those volume-based mass market segments, Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car producer, regained volume in the Utility Vehicle space. The combined sales of the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 reached 54,204 units in May 2024, up from 46,243 units in May 2023, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 17.21 per cent.

In May 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco recorded sales of 10,960 units, down from 12,818 units in May 2023, representing a decrease of 14.49 per cent. The Super Carry LCV saw sales of 2,692 units last month, compared to 2,888 units in the previous year, marking a year-on-year decline of 6.78 per cent. Additionally, the partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota continued to thrive, with Maruti Suzuki supplying 10,490 units in May 2024.

Compared to 5,010 units in the same period last year, Maruti Suzuki saw a year-on-year volume surge of 109.38 per cent last month, as the company supplied Ertiga, Baleno, and Fronx models to Toyota for rebadging. However, Maruti Suzuki’s exports declined to 17,367 units in May 2024 from 26,477 units in May 2023, reflecting a year-on-year decrease of 34.40 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki’s recent launches have been largely successful and the brand is currently planning to introduce the new generation Dzire next. It will be followed by the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara and an all-new electric SUV based on the eVX concept. It is expected to boast a claimed driving range of 550 km on a single charge as in the concept.