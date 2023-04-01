Maruti Suzuki Sales At 1.40 Lakh Units In March – Alto, WagonR, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,32,763 units in March 2023 as against 1,33,861 units during the same period last year with a YoY drop of 0.8 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded cumulative domestic sales and export tally of just over 1.70 lakh units in the month of March 2023. The combined sales of Alto and S-Presso stood at 11,582 units as against 15,491 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 25.2 per cent.

The combined volume of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Tour S and WagonR stood at 71,832 units last month as against 82,314 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY volume de-growth of 12.7 per cent. Only 300 units of the Ciaz midsize sedan were sold last month as against 1,834 units in March 2022 with a YoY decline of 83.6 per cent.

The Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara combined to register a total of 37,054 units as against 25,001 units with a YoY positive sales surge of 48.2 per cent. The Eeco van managed a total of close to 12,000 units as against 9,221 units in March 2022 with a YoY positive sales increase of 30.1 per cent. The domestic PV sales of 1,32,763 units against 1,33,861 units led to a drop of 0.8 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCV posted 4,024 unit sales in March 2023 as against 3,797 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 5.9 per cent. The largest carmaker in the country supplied 3,165 units to Toyota last month against 6,241 units with a YoY decline of 49.2 per cent.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer exported 30,119 units last month as against 26,496 units in March 2022 with a YoY volume growth of 13.7 per cent. The brand’s recent launches such as the Grand Vitara midsize SUV and the new-gen Brezza have been performing well while the new-gen Alto K10, heavily updated Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 are some of the other models introduced last year.

In April 2023, Maruti Suzuki will introduce Fronx compact SUV coupe based on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno. It draws design inspiration from the Grand Vitara and is powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It will be retailed through Nexa outlets and will be loaded with features and technologies.