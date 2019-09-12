Upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid – Specs Comparison

Here we have compared the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Presso against its main rival Renault Kwid with all the details we know so far

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will be launching the Concept Future S based S-Presso micro SUV on September 30 and is looking to make a big impact in the segment that largely remains unexplored. Talking about the entry-level models with SUV-like exterior and perhaps proposed character, the Mahindra KUV100 and Renault Kwid definitely comes to mind.

The S-Presso will more likely target both of them. With the sales of the KUV100 is not up to a decent mark in recent times, Renault has the Kwid as its best-selling model despite the hatchback facing its own struggles due to the industry struggles being faced in the last ten months. The S-Presso is a brand new nameplate for Maruti Suzuki and it comes just a few weeks after the XL6’s market entry.

Both the new models are part of the Indo-Japanese brand’s push to gain volumes during this festive season on the sector that saw 30 per cent sales slump last month. With details of the S-Presso out, we have compared it with the Renault Kwid and see where it stacks up in the pecking order. As with other entry-level cars, the S-Presso will be sold in Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+ grades.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Renault Kwid 1.0-litre BSVI three-cylinder K10B petrol 1.0-litre BSIV three-cylinder petrol 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm 91 Nm at 4,250 rpm five-speed manual/five-speed AMT five-speed manual/five-speed AMT

Moreover, it will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine found in the Wagon R and it will be upgraded to meet BSVI emission standards right from the word go. It will be connected to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The engine is expected to produce 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.



The Kwid, on the other hand, uses two petrol engines: a 0.8-litre and a 1.0-litre unit. The former kicks out 53 bhp and 42 Nm while the latter develops 67 bhp and 91 Nm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard across the range with the 1.0-litre getting a five-speed AMT as an option. In comparison, the power and torque figures of the S-Presso are not too different from that of the Kwid.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Renault Kwid Length 3,565 mm 3,679 mm Width 1,520 mm 1,579 mm Height 1,564 mm 1,478 mm (1,513 mm with roof rail) Wheelbase 2,380 mm 2,422 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm 180 mm

But, the K10B is known for its good fuel efficiency and has already been a proven kit of the offering. As for the dimensions, the S-Presso is significantly shorter than the Kwid by 114 mm and also 59 mm narrower. It is taller than the Kwid by 86 mm though allowing for more headroom but the wheelbase is shorter by 42 mm in comparison.

The S-Presso is expected to have a ground clearance of 180 mm, similar to the Kwid while running on 14-inch steel wheels. The safety features on both the models are almost the same as they get standard driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high-speed warning system and front seatbelt reminder. However, being the new model, the S-Presso will have a better features list.

It comprises of 17.78 cm SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, power windows, keyless entry with central locking, round-shaped digital speedometer inspired from the concept, body-coloured bumpers and wing mirrors and so on.

The 1.0-litre Kwid is priced between Rs. 4.30 lakh and Rs. 4.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the S-Presso to be priced aggressively against it upon arrival at around Rs. 3.6-5 lakh (ex-showroom).