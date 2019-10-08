Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Video Review In Hindi – Everything Explained

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso uses a 1.0-litre K10B BSVI petrol engine producing 68 PS and 90 Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the S-Presso towards the end of last month and is priced from Rs. 3.69 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 4.91 lakh for the range-topping AMT model (both prices, ex-showroom introductory). The S-Presso has been positioned as the most affordable SUV from Maruti Suzuki’s stable.

Sitting below the Vitara Brezza, the largest carmaker in the country has utilised the lightweight fifth generation Heartect platform to build an SUV-like vehicle with an upright front fascia, tall pillars and high ground clearance of 180 mm. It adorns U-shaped elements on the front grille and it can also be had in two different accessory packages.

We drove the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso recently and gave our comprehensive take on the micro SUV and it can be watched in the video linked below. The S-Presso has local content of more than 98 per cent and is sold in Std, LXI, VXI and VXI+ variants while the AMT gearbox is available only in the VXI and VXI+ trims.

It measures a length of 3,565 mm, the width of 1,520 mm and stands 1,564 mm tall with 2,380 mm wheelbase and 27-litre fuel tank capacity. It is offered in vibrant colour schemes such as Pearl Starry Blue, Sizzling Orange, Superior White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey and Metallic Silky Silver and can be personalised based on individual preferences.

The S-Presso is made of 40 per cent high tensile steel and gets a raft of safety features while the turning radius is class-leading at 4.2 metres. It is powered by the 1.0-litre K10B BSVI compliant petrol engine producing 68 PS at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed manual as standard and the five-speed AMT is optional with 21.7 kmpl claimed fuel economy figures.

The interior is inspired by the Concept Future S, much as the exterior with a circular instrument cluster having a digital speedo. Other main features include a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.