Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Posts 56% YoY Sales Growth in June 2021

With a sales figure of 4,926 units in June this year, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso could register a YoY growth of 56 per cent

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso would soon be turning 2 in the Indian market. The cutesy little hatchback is designed keeping in mind the affection that the market currently possesses towards SUVs. The S-Presso was welcomed with a warm response by the audience, and it continues to be a good seller for the manufacturer. In June this year, Maruti Suzuki could sell 4,926 units of the S-Presso.

In comparison, the carmaker sold a total of 3,160 units in the same month last year. As result, the S-Presso recorded a YoY growth of 56 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, it is an increment of 220 per cent, as the brand could sell only 1,540 copies of the micro-SUV in May this year. Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Presso at a starting price of Rs. 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs. 5.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki is using its Heartect platform to lend it with appreciable dynamics. It measures only 3,566 mm in length, and it is 1,520 mm wide and 1,564 mm tall. While the proportions aren’t beefy from any perspective, the S-Presso offers decent space on the inside. Thanks to Maruti Suzuki’s clever packaging.

The wheelbase of the S-Presso measures 2,380 mm, while it has a ground clearance of 180 mm and rides on a set of 14-inch steelies wrapped in 165/70 spec tyres. Powering the S-Presso is a 1.0L K10B motor, which is good at developing 68 hp of peak power and 90 Nm of max torque.

Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Also, the S-Presso delivers ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 21.4 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 21.7 kmph with the AMT unit. A CNG variant is also on offer that returns a mileage of 31.2 km/kg.

The hatchback isn’t short of creature comforts either. It comes loaded with dual front airbags, keyless entry, ABS with EBD, front power windows, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, seat belt alarm, reverse parking sensors, and seat belts with pre-tensioners & load limiters.