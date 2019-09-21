Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Official Teaser Out – 5 Things to Know

Maruti Suzuki will launch the production version of the Future-S Concept soon, It will be launched in the Indian market on 30th September

The all-new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will become the newest car in the Maruti Suzuki line-up in the Indian market soon. Based on the Future-S Concept, the all-new S-Presso will be launched on 30th September 2019. It will be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Maruti Suzuki WagonR in the Indian market.

The newest product will target the young generation and will offer funky looks. Even the cabin is expected to provide a range of highlights to attract the young generation. Today, just a week ahead of its launch, Maruti Suzuki drops the first official teaser of this upcoming Mini-SUV revealing the body shape.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Today’s youthful customers desire a reflection of their personality in the products they own. Our internal research suggests that the criteria of buying a car for the youth, apart from affordability, acquisition cost and maintenance, now also include design and aesthetics. With Mini SUV S-PRESSO, we offer a unique, premium, feature-rich and bold car that will disrupt the entry car segment in the country.”

Mr. C.V. Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of our customers. Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-PRESSO marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user’s lifestyle. The Mini SUV S-PRESSO is testimony of Maruti Suzuki’s journey to deliver designs, technology and experiences that are ahead of their time, taking consumers on a drive into the future.”

Nonetheless, the all-new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is coming soon and here are a few things that you should know about before it officially launches in the market.

1. Smallest car on HEARTECT platform

Maruti Suzuki’s first car on the HEARTECT platform was the all-new Baleno. Since then, the brand has launched the vehicles of all shapes and sizes on the same platform. Currently, the brand offers Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Ertiga, and WagonR on the HEARTECT platform. The all-new S-Presso will become the seventh car that will be based on the lightweight but high-strength HEARTECT platform. It will be the smallest car that will be based on the all-new platform from the brand.

2. Lighter than Alto!

The all-new S-Presso will be the lightest car ever in the Maruti Suzuki line-up. It will weigh only 726 kg, making it 4 kg lighter than the Maruti Suzuki Alto. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR weighs 805 kg. The lightweight vehicle will offer high fuel efficiency and will make the car agiler. It will be a fun-to-drive package.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Length 3,565 mm Width 1,520 mm Height 1,564 mm Wheelbase 2,380 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 27 Litre

Even though it will be lightweight, the S-Presso will meet all the BNVSAP safety norms laid by the Indian government. It will be fully compliant to the Indian safety standards. It should be noted that because it will be lighter than the Alto, it may offer a higher fuel economy too! The top-end variant of the S-Presso is mighty 21kg lighter than the top-end Alto K10.

3. Will be sold through Arena dealership network

Recently Maruti Suzuki launched the XL6, which retails through the premium Nexa dealership network. Even though the Nexa dealership network is more significant than many other manufacturers in India, the penetration is not as good as the Arena dealership network of the brand.

The all-new S-Presso will be sold through the Arena dealerships of the brand, which is a substantial reach in the Tier-II and the Tier-III cities too. Since the SUV-inspired vehicles are quite popular in such towns, the Arena network will offer a perfect platform to the S-Presso.

4. Four variants

The all-new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be offered in four different options. There will be a standard variant, which will be priced aggressively. This version will not provide most of the features and will get only the bare minimum standard equipment including a driver-side airbag, ABS+EBD, rear parking sensors, speed sensor, seatbelt reminder and such basic features.

The higher-end versions will offer dual airbags, infotainment system and more such features. Maruti Suzuki may also offer dual-tone colour options with the top-end versions. The four variants are – Standard, LXI, VXI and VXI Plus. The AMT version is also likely to be limited to the top-end versions only.

5. Same powertrain as Alto`

Specification Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine 1.0 Litre BS6 Petrol Engine Power 68 Ps Torque 90 Nm Transmission 5 Speed MT / 5 Speed AMT

Maruti Suzuki will make use of the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine option that also powers the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki WagonR in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki is yet to offer the 1.0-litre in BS6 standard, but it is likely to debut with the S-Presso.

Also, there might be an option for the CNG in the S-Presso as the manufacturer is pushing for the greener fuel in India. This will be the lightest ever car to be powered by the 1.0-litre KB10 engine, which is quite peppy. The engine will also get AMT automatic transmission as an optional unit.