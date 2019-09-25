Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Interior & Exterior Revealed Completely – Video

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will go on sale on September 30 and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre BSVI petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has officially unveiled pictures of the S-Presso that is scheduled to launch on September 30 revealing the exterior and interior details. We showed you exclusive images of the upcoming micro SUV several times in the last few weeks giving all the necessary details you need to know about the Renault Kwid and Mahindra KUV100 rival.

The interior pictures of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso show the existence of a similar dashboard styling and a rather unconventional instrument cluster as the Concept Future S that debuted at the 2018 Auto Expo. It gets a black interior theme with contrast orange finishes bordering the instrumentation in the upper and lower section of the dashboard.

The orange finish can also be clearly seen on the circular air conditioning vents on either side of the dash. The digital instrument cluster with speedometer and tacho is flanked by horizontal AC vents. Just above the AC controls, the seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment is positioned within the instrument enclosure reminiscing the Mini models.

It is pretty clear that the S-Presso shares several components with the Wagon R to keep the costs in check including the multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls. Some of the other notable cabin features are front power windows with dashboard-mounted controls, 12V socket, USB and Aux input provision and adjustable ORVMs with electrically movable mirrors.

It is expected to have good interior room for the rear occupants as well. The S-Presso sits on the fifth generation Heartect architecture and it comes with standard safety features like driver-side airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and engine immobilizer.

The S-Presso has an upright front fascia with squared off design elements enabling an SUV-like vibe on a budget. It is powered by a familiar 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine with BSVI compliance, good enough to produce a maximum power output of 68 horsepower and 90 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.