Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can be had in Expedition or Energetic package allowing for a high degree of customisation

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the S-Presso yesterday with a starting price of Rs. 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold in Std, LX and VX variants. The micro SUV is based on Concept Future S showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and has a rather appealing exterior with an upright front fascia and SUV-ish design elements complemented by high ground clearance of 180 mm.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is targetting young customers with the S-Presso and has presented Expedition and Energetic packages to allow for a high degree of individual personalisation. Both the packages enhance the styling quotient of the S-Presso by elevating its aggressive and rugged stance with contrast touches.

The Expedition package is priced at Rs. 26,490 while the Energetic Package costs Rs. 27,490 in addition to the price you pay for the standard model. The former is sold in red or silver garnish while the latter can be had in orange or silver finish and it is down to the personal preference.

If orange Energetic package is opted, the styling elements include front and rear skid plates, orange bumper bezel garnish, contrast orange lining finish to seat covers, side body moulding with orange insert, orange designer matt and orange painted rear integrated spoiler bringing a youthful vibe.

Other accessories part of the package are side skid plate, interior styling kit in orange, front upper grille, steering wheel cover, grooves boot mat and cushions, back door garnish with orange accents.

When the red colour is your preferred choice, you will get red lining seat cover, front and rear skid plate, door visor, door and wheel arch claddings alongside the interior with red accents.

Additionally, you will also get back door garnish, front upper grille garnish, red cushions, number plate garnish, steering wheel cover and grooves boot mat.

The interior in particular really comes alive with either orange or red contrast finishes for the door liner, air conditioning vents on either end of the dashboard and the instrumentation surrounds.