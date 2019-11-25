Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: 7 Things You Need To Know

In its first month of sales, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso climbed to be one of the top 10 best-selling cars in India. Here are 7 things you need to know about the car

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso in the Micro-SUV segment in September with prices starting at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The segment in the domestic market does not have a lot of players. This along with a price tag that ranges close to the Renault Kwid and Hyundai Santro made sure that the car ranked among the 10 top-selling cars in October. The company sold over 10,000 models of the car last month surpassing most of the cars in the market.

Since, its Maruti’s first attempt at the mini-SUV segment, here are 7 things that you need to know about the car.

1. Based on the Heartect Platform

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the same platform that underpins the Baleno, Ertiga and Wagon R. The company claims that this does not only bring structural rigidity benefits in the car but will also help the car meet the new crash test norms.

The platform is light and tips the scale at around 726kg and 763kg depending on the variant. The platform in the base variant of the car is a bit lighter than the Alto and about 83kg lesser than its K10 version.

2. Has the SUV silhouette

S-Presso is being marketed in the mini-SUV segment by Maruti Suzuki where it aptly serves its purpose. The S-Presso’s enters Maruti Suzuki lineup as a fresh product with a fresh design. Serving its mini-SUV image, the car comes with an upright A-pillar and more ground clearance.

The front fascia of the car shares plenty of similarities with the Vitara Brezza such as the sleek, chrome-laden toothed grille and square-ish headlamps. The company has ditched any kind of body cladding on the sides that highlight the fairly upward positioned windows.

3. BS-VI engine

S-Presso is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s K10 engine that delivers 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. The engine can either be availed in a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT. The base variant and the LXi is claimed to return an ARAI-certified mileage figure of 21.4kpl while the higher VXi and VXi+ variants (in manual and AMT form) are rated at 21.7kpl.

As against the BS-IV version of the same engine in the Alto K10 and Celerio, the BS6-spec version (in the VXi, VXi+ variants) delivers 2.25kpl and 1.4kpl less, respectively.

4. Refreshed Interiors

The interiors of the S-Presso has been built from scratch without wreaking of any other models in its lineup. The dash is dominated by the instrument cluster and infotainment system that has been sort of integrated into one single unit in the centre.

The S-Presso’s cabin has been trimmed out in black with orange inserts on the dashboard and side AC vents. Unlike the Alto K10, the S-Presso gets power windows at the rear and a centrally mounted instrument cluster, touchscreen system with Maruti Smart Play studio, dual front airbags, USB and 12-volt switch, steering mounted controls.

5. Closest competition

A day after Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso, French automaker Renault introduced the facelift version of their Kwid hatchback. While both the cars are almost similar in terms of dimensions and seating, the S-Presso is placed at a premium of Rs 76,000.

However, all things considered, the Kwid is currently available in the current BS-IV attire while the s-Presso is ready for the upcoming shift in norms. This will also lead to a subsequent hike in prices of the Kwid.

6. Optional Knick Knacks

The S-Presso comes with a plethora of optional extras. The LED DRLs can be bought as a Rs 10,000 optional extra. Maruti is offering two exterior styling packages — Energetic and Expedition. Both of these get key elements such as seat covers, skid plates, claddings, and more.

Both packs cost around Rs 26,500 to Rs 27,500. Apart from this, Maruti has also put out alloy wheels, bumper and grille garnish, and not four or five, but 12 seat cover options. The S-Presso is also available with different interior styling kits and a wide range of aftermarket infotainment systems.

7. Safety Features

The S-Presso is equipped comes with a fairly sumptuous package of protective features which comprise of driver and co-driver side airbag, speed-sensitive auto door lock, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, immobilizer, seat belt reminder with buzzer, reverse parking sensors, child door lock, centre door locking, seat belt pre-tensioner with force limiter, door ajar and low fuel warning displayed on the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.