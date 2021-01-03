Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Vs Honda WR-V – Specs Comparison

While the Honda WR-V received a mid-life facelift recently, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been launched with a BS6 petrol powertrain

Maruti Suzuki in mid last year re-launched the S-Cross with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine, without making any other changes to the compact crossover. While the S-Cross continues to put up against the likes of slightly more expensive mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks, it also faces competition from the Honda WR-V crossover.

Honda also introduced a mid-life facelift for the WR-V last year, which means that the competition is afresh. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the Honda WR-V facelift and the BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross to help you find out which one is better for you, take a look –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Honda WR-V has a length just under 4 metres which puts it in the sub-4m tax slab. It measures 3999 mm in length, 1734 mm in width, stands 1595 mm tall and has a 2555 mm long wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Honda WR-V Length 4300 mm 3999 mm Width 1785 mm 1734 mm Height 1595 mm 1601 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2555 mm

On the other hand, the S-Cross is not benefited from such a relaxation. The Maruti crossover has a length of 4300 mm, a width of 1785 mm, a height of 1595 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2600 mm. The S-Cross is 301 mm longer and 51 mm wider than the WR-V, but the latter is 6 mm taller than the former.

Powertrain

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was previously offered with a diesel engine, but in order to retain the crossover in the BS6 era, the manufacturer has now plonked it with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Honda WR-V Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 105 PS 90 PS Torque 138 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 5-speed MT

The Honda WR-V on the other hand, gets a smaller 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 90 PS power and 110 Nm torque. However, the WR-V additionally gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine rated at 100 PS/200 Nm as well. The transmission duties on the petrol engine are handled by a 5-speed MT, while the diesel comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the S-Cross is offered with the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, engine start/stop button, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, LED projector headlamps, as well as 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The safety features on offer with the S-Cross include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, reverse parking sensors, Hill Hold, front seat belt reminder and a high-speed alert system.

Honda has equipped the WR-V with a 7-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, one-touch electric sunroof, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, height adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

On the safety front, Honda has equipped the WR-V with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, multi-view rear camera, reverse parking sensors, highs-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder and driver’s side window pinch guard.

Price

The Honda WR-V is currently offered in only two petrol and two diesel variants, priced from Rs 8.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 10.99 lakh. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Cross at a starting price of Rs 8.39 lakh, going up to Rs 12.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end automatic trim.

Comparison Verdict

While the Honda WR-V and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross belong to different segments, both cater to the same strata of the market considering the fact that they are both crossovers. The mid-life facelift has brought WR-V’s price up, which has made it even more expensive than the entry-level variants of the S-Cross.

While the S-Cross gets a bigger and more powerful engine, the WR-V gets a few additional features. The WR-V gets the option of a diesel engine, whereas the S-Cross gets an optional automatic transmission. Overall, in terms of pricing and appeal, the S-Cross gets the upper hand over WR-V.