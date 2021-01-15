Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Replacement In The Works; Codenamed YFG

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross replacement appears to be codenamed YFG and it could go on sale around 2023 to rival a range of mid-size SUVs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the S-Cross as the first model from the Nexa premium dealership upon its arrival in late 2015. The crossover could not become a massive volume sales gatherer and two years later, the facelifted version with cosmetic updates bursted onto the scenes. It did help in establishing decent volume numbers for the S-Cross and is currently offered in four trims.

Last year, the S-Cross received a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission is sold as an option with claimed fuel economy of around 18.5 kmpl.

The SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) system utilises a Lithium-ion dual battery setup and serves in saving energy with idle start/stop function and brake energy recovery system along with torque assist. According to a recent report emerged on the internet, the largest carmaker in the country is working on the next generation of the S-Cross codenamed YFG and is expected to debut around 2023.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer won’t likely launch the second generation S-Cross though as an all-new replacement appears to be in the pipeline carrying a different moniker. Under the partnership with Toyota, Maruti Suzuki will more likely bring in a mid-size SUV to compete against Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and others.

It could be based on the same platform as the Toyota Raize, which is sold in the Asian markets as a compact SUV. The DNGA architecture (low cost form of Toyota’s TNGA) also gave rise to the Daihatsu Rocky. Unlike the recent crop of badge engineered vehicles like Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the mid-size SUV will be developed pertaining to either of the Japanese brand’s preferences and requirements.

The chances of them carrying similar powertrain lineup are high and both manual and automatic transmissions could also be on offer upon launch in the near future. Expect them to be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connected technologies.

