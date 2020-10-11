Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Plus Variant Detailed In Walkaround Video

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Plus comes with added features such as four-speaker Pioneer music system, reverse parking camera, front fog lamps, etc

We brought you the news of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introducing the new S-Cross Plus variant in the domestic market a few days ago and here we have a detailed walkaround video explaining everything you need to know about it. Based on the entry-level Sigma variant, it is to attract more customers during this festive season as the buying sentiments will be positive.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma Plus is priced at Rs. 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), similar to the base Sigma, and it gets added features courtesy of an accessory package. Some of the main features include reverse parking camera, fog lamps up front and Pioneer music system with four speakers. On the outside, you would be able to notice the integrated black spoiler at the rear and full wheel covers.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer also offers a parcel tray and antenna lead. These features are not available in the Sigma grade and they worth close to Rs. 37,000. The accessory package can be availed by customers not wanting to go for discounts. Elsewhere no changes are made, as the crossover’s prices go all the way up to Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The S-Cross is the first model sold through Nexa premium dealerships and it has been in the business for more than five years with a decent success rate. The five-seater derives power from a BSVI compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine that can also be found in Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6, and it used to be available with a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel unit.

The gasoline mill is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The powertrain is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In terms of pricing, the S-Cross continues to be one of the attractive mid-size models on sale in the Indian market.

The Nexa range will see expansion in the coming years as the five-door India-spec Jimny, a mid-size SUV, a C-segment MPV are said to be in the pipeline.