Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Plus Launched At Rs. 8.39 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Plus kit can be opted instead of the discounts by the buyers in the entry-level Sigma variant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the BS6 version of the S-Cross with a new petrol engine in August 2020 and is priced between Rs. 8.39 lakh for the base Sigma variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.39 lakh for the top-spec Alpha automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The entry-level Sigma grade can now be bought with free accessories worth Rs. 36,000 for the customers not wanting to avail the discounts in the form of S-Cross Plus. This makes the base variant certainly appealing for the buyers looking for a petrol-powered mid-size SUV in the market at an affordable price tag.

Some of the features include Pioneer audio with four speakers, antenna lead, fog lamps, wheel covers, parcel tray and black finished spoiler. With the festive season helping in increased sales numbers for the car brands, Maruti Suzuki does not want to miss out on the opportunity and is already offering attractive discount schemes.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Plus also features reverse parking camera and wheel covers. The crossover has been in the business for more than five years now and it has a decent sales record.

The first product sold through the Nexa premium dealerships received a mid-life update in 2017 and the 1.6-litre DDiS 320 diesel engine was discontinued. It continued to be retailed with the Fiat-sourced a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel unit. The arrival of the more stringent emission standards led to the sacking of the tried and test powertrain.

The 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine took its place and the same BSVI compliant SHVS motor can also be found in the facelifted Vitara Brezza as well as Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for that matter. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit.

It is claimed to have a fuel economy of 18.55 kmpl. The S-Cross is available in seven variants and unlike the facelifted Vitara Brezza, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer did not apply any cosmetic changes to the crossover. It gets Smart Hybrid badge on the tailgate to signify its mild-hybrid nature.