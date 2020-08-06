Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Vs Vitara Brezza Petrol – Specs Comparison

The Vitara Brezza and S-Cross might get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, but are two very different packages and cater to a different stratum

Since Maruti Suzuki decided against offering diesel powertrains in the Indian markets once the BS6 emission norms came into effect, the diesel-only Vitara Brezza was discontinued and replaced with a new petrol powertrain and was launched earlier this year. Now, the carmaker has finally introduced the said petrol powertrain with the S-Cross as well – which was also a diesel-only offering in the BS4 era.

While both the Maruti Suzuki offerings share the same powertrain and are similarly priced, the differences are too many. Here is a detailed comparison between the specifications of the two cars in order to make things easier for you, take a read –

Maruti S-Cross Petrol Vs Vitara Brezza Petrol: Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a sub-compact SUV, and hence, has a length of under 4m (3995 mm). The SUV has a width of 1790 mm, stands 1640 mm tall and has a 2500 mm long wheelbase.

On the other hand, the S-Cross wasn’t built to fit in the sub-4m tax slab, which means that Maruti Suzuki could make it a little longer. The compact crossover measures 4300 mm in length, 1785 mm in width, 1595 mm in height and has a 2600 mm long wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Length 4300 mm 3995 mm Width 1785 mm 1790 mm Height 1595 mm 1640 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2500 mm Ground Clr 180 mm 197 mm

Since the S-Cross is styled like a crossover, while the Vitara Brezza is an SUV, the latter is naturally taller than the former, by 45 mm. The Vitara Brezza is also 5 mm wider, but the S-Cross has a 100 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the sub-4m SUV.

Styling

The styling is one of the key differences between the two Maruti Suzuki cars. As mentioned earlier, the S-Cross is a crossover, and hence gets elements like plastic cladding all around the body and skid plates to make it look more rugged.

However, unlike the S-Cross’ curvy design language, the Vitara Brezza has been built to look like a proper SUV, thanks to its boxy design. The bonnet and roof are flatter, while the riding position is higher as compared to its crossover sibling.

Maruti S-Cross Petrol Vs Vitara Brezza Petrol: Powertrains

Both the S-Cross and the Vitara Brezza are plonked with the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that comes with mild-hybrid tech (AT only in Vitara Brezza). The said powertrain belts out 105 PS of maximum power, and 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional 4-speed torque converter auto.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Engine 1.5-litre K15B petrol 1.5-litre K15B petrol Power 105 PS 105 PS Torque 138 Nm 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 5-speed MT/4-speed AT

Features

The S-Cross’ feature list consists of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The Vitara Brezza gets similar features including Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio infotainment system, LED projector headlamps, engine start/stop button, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels etc.

On the safety front, both the cars get dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, Hill Hold, front seat belt reminder and a high-speed alert system.

Price

Maruti Suzuki has priced the BS6 S-Cross at a starting price of Rs 8.39 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 12.39 lakh for the top-end automatic trim. On the other hand, the Vitara Brezza is currently priced between Rs 7.34 – 11.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), which makes it almost Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the crossover.

Comparison Verdict

While there’s not much of a difference between the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross in terms of price, it should be noted that the two offerings sit in different segments altogether. The Vitara Brezza rivals sub-4m SUVs like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport etc, while the S-Cross takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks.

In addition, the styling of the two cars plays a key role in setting the two apart from each other. Furthermore, the Vitara Brezza is retailed through Maruti Suzuki’s Arena outlets, whereas the S-Cross will continue to be sold through the company’s premium Nexa dealerships.