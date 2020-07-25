Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Bookings Open, Launching On 5th August

The new BS6-compliant Maruti S-Cross has dropped the older, Fiat-sourced, 1.3-litre diesel engine in favour of a 1.5-litre petrol engine

When Maruti Suzuki entered the BS6 era, all its diesel-powered vehicles were discontinued. While this wasn’t a problem for the company’s hatchbacks and sedans, the SUVs were a different story. Both the Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross were available exclusively with a diesel engine. The Brezza, being extremely popular with the masses, was quickly given the 1.5-litre ‘K-series’ engine, while the S-Cross still awaits the new powerplant.

Now, Maruti has confirmed that the S-Cross Petrol will launch on 5th August 2020. Nexa dealerships across the country have now officially started accepting bookings for the SUV, for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Interested customers can also visit Maruti Nexa’s official website to book the new S-Cross.

The BS6 Maruti S-Cross will be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that does duty on the Ciaz, Ertiga, and the Vitara Brezza. This motor can generate a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. A 5-speed manual will be offered as standard, while a 4-speed torque-converter automatic might be optional. In the interest of improving fuel economy, there will also be a mild-hybrid system on-board.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was first launched in 2015, and had two engine choices available. The first one was a 1.3-litre turbo-diesel, which generated 90 PS and 200 Nm, while the second option was a 1.6-litre turbo-diesel, capable of producing 120 PS and 320 Nm. Both these powerplants were based on Fiat’s multijet engine, and manufactured by Maruti under license.

The 1.6L motor was later discontinued, due to poor customer demand, but the 1.3L mill soldiered on till 2020. The S-Cross diesel was only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with no option for an automatic. This was a limiting factor on the BS4-compliant S-Cross, as many customers are now flocking towards automatic vehicles.

Maruti is also expected to offer more features and equipment in the S-Cross petrol, including both convenience and safety features. The S-Cross will be available in four variants – Sigma, Deta, Zeta, and Alpha – and the price is expected to range from Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh. Upon launch, the Maruti S-Cross will go against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and Nissan Kicks.