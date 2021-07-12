Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Clocks 52 Fold Increment in Sales

With a sale of over 1,400 units in June, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross registered a growth of over 500 per cent on a month on month basis

The compact SUV space is currently the most heated one, witnessing a new product almost every month. While some are taking the top spots, the not so high-selling products are also clocking respectable figures on the sales tally. The car in question today is the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. It is one of the lowest-selling products from the country’s largest carmaker. But, it managed to post quite high a growth on an MoM basis for June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,441 units of the S-Cross in June this year. On a month on month basis, it is a growth of 524 per cent. However, the S-Cross was not on sale in the same month last year. Since the S-Cross was essentially launched with a BS-4 diesel engine, Maruti Suzuki had to pull plugs on the diesel-powered S-Cross when the country welcomed new cleaner BS-6 emission norms

In the Indian market, S-Cross rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks. While the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos outperformed the S-Cross on the sales tally, Nissan Kicks recorded double-digit sales only. Hyundai sold a total of 9,941 units of the Creta in June this year, while Kia could sell 8,549 copies of the Seltos.

The S-Cross is now sold with a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor, with a capacity to produce a peak power output of 105 PS and 138 Nm of max torque. For the transmission duties, one can either chose a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. Fuel efficiency figures for the S-Cross stand at 18.55 kmpl with the stick shift unit and 18.43 kmpl with the automatic gearbox.

On the inside, the S-Cross is fairly loaded with equipment. You get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, LED projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry with push-button start-stop system, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and more.

The standard safety kit on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comprises of dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and front seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters.