Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Launch Expected At 2020 Auto Expo

The 1.5-litre K15B SHVS petrol engine is expected to produce 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque in the S-Cross, same as Ciaz 1.5L petrol

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Cross crossover as its first product at the Nexa dealerships. However, it was the Baleno that became the first true success from Nexa instead. The facelifted version arrived in late 2017 did help Maruti Suzuki to garner good volumes for the S-Cross but there is an elephant in the room needs to be addressed.

The Maruti S-Cross is sold in a limited number of variants in India due to its availability in only the diesel engine. With the rapid shift in customers’ affinity towards petrol-powered vehicles, Maruti Suzuki does need to add a petrol powertrain into the S-Cross’ lineup. It will help in expanding the range along with giving more buying options for customers.

Moreover, the petrol engine will reduce the existing starting price as traditionally gasoline models are less expensive than the equivalent diesel-spec versions. Since the competition in the segment is growing tremendously, customers are getting wide range of options to choose from as well. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the XL6 based on the Ertiga with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only.

The 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder smart hybrid unit debuted in the facelifted Ciaz in August 2018 and the engine is upgraded to meet BSVI emission standards in the XL6 as well. In a similar fashion, the S-Cross will also receive the motor likely producing the same power and torque outputs. It kicks out 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

It is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6. The petrol-engined S-Cross will likely go on sale in February next year at 2020 Auto Expo and it could be accompanied by the addition of more features to make the crossover more lucrative to the buyers. Also, S-cross could get BS6 diesel engine late next year along with Ertiga and XL6.