Maruti Suzuki Records Over 1.53 Lakh Sales In December 2021

Maruti Suzuki endured its highest export tally of 22,280 units in the month of December 2021 while the domestic volume stood at 1,53,149 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 1,53,149 units in the month of December 2021 as against 1,60,226 units during the same period with a YoY negative sales growth of 4 per cent. The domestic sales stood at 1,26,031 units last month while the sales to the other OEM were at 4,838 units.

The final month of the calendar year 2021 also marked the largest car producer in the country’s highest-ever monthly export margin as it stood at 22,280 units. The domestic passenger vehicle sales saw a dip of 13 per cent as 1,50,288 units were registered in December 2020. The global semiconductor shortage has certainly affected car production throughout the year.

Resultantly, the waiting period of passenger vehicles has increased across the board and Maruti Suzuki said the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of its cars last month. However, the Indo-Japanese brand further noted that the manufacture of vehicles is primarily affected for the models sold in the domestic market.

The combined sales of Alto and S-Presso stood at 16,320 units as against 24,927 units with a drop of 35 per cent while the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire attributed to a total of 69,345 units as against 77,641 units in December 2020 with a volume decline of 11 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan garnered 1,204 units against 1,270 units with a minor drop.

The utility vehicle range comprising Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga contributed a total of 26,982 units as against 25,701 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a positive growth of 5 per cent. In contrary to domestic numbers, the exports saw a huge increase in volumes as 22,280 units were shipped last month against 9,938 units.

Maruti Suzuki will also increase the prices of its models across the portfolio and is gearing to introduce a number of new models along the course of this calendar year including the facelifted Baleno, new generation Brezza, all-new Alto and the updated versions of Ertiga and XL6 alongside new CNG models. The upcoming vehicles will certainly help in consolidating its local range.