Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever S-CNG Sales In FY2020-21

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG sales stood at over 1.57 lakh units in the period between April 2020 and March 2021, making it the highest tally

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) retails a range of CNG-spec passenger vehicles in the domestic market including the Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry. The wide fleet of CNG cars has helped in the brand posting the highest ever S-CNG sales in the financial year between April 2020 and March 2021.

MSIL has consistently been expanding its S-CNG portfolio over the last two years and is considered as a definitive alternative for the absence of diesel engines while being cleaner and more efficient. The largest carmaker in the country sold more than 1.57 lakh factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in FY2020-21. Speaking on the momentous feat, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

“We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure.”

Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicles are equipped with Dual Interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection system and the ECUs seamlessly communicate to provide optimum air-fuel ratio during combustion and thus better performance and fuel efficiency. The company further said that the chassis, suspension, and brakes are designed to deliver optimum performance across all kinds of terrains.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer further indicated that its S-CNG vehicles are evaluated and tested for crash-worthiness and durability with the entire CNG System in place. Stainless steel pipes with ferrule joints provide corrosion resistance and a leak-proof design to the entire CNG system according to the brand and the wiring harness inside the vehicle is an integrated system.

The vehicles are equipped with a micro switch to ensure the vehicle turns off and does not start during the CNG fuel filling process. In addition, the change-over switch with auto-mode helps in easy and instant switching between CNG and petrol modes. To make the ownership experience seamless, MSIL provides an extended warranty of up to five years with its S-CNG range.