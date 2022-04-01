Maruti Suzuki Records 1.70 Lakh+ Unit Sales In March 2022

Maruti Suzuki garnered a total of 1,70,395 units in the month of March 2022 with the highest ever monthly export tally of 26,496 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that it sold a total of 1,70,395 units in the month of March 2022 (2 per cent YoY growth) and the tally includes 1,37,658 units in domestic sales, 6,241 units in sales to an OEM and its highest ever monthly exports of 26,496 units. In the FY2022, the largest carmaker in the country recorded 16,52,653 units with a YoY volume increase of 13.4 per cent.

The total includes domestic sales of 13,65,370 units, 48,907 units to Toyota and the highest ever export tally of 2,38,376 units. The Indo-Japanese brand noted that it took all possible measures to minimise the impact of the global chip shortage, which affected production in the last financial year. MSIL further states that the situation remains unpredictable.

In the month of March 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s mini range comprising Alto and S-Presso posted 15,491 units against 24,653 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY drop of 37.1 per cent. The compact range featuring Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and Wagon R garnered 82,314 units against 82,201 units in March 2021 with a YoY growth of 0.13 per cent.

The Ciaz midsize sedan registered 1,834 units last month against 1,628 units with a growth of 12.65 per cent. The UV portfolio composing Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross managed a total of 25,001 units as against 26,174 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 4.48 per cent.

The Eeco recorded 9,221 unit sales against 11,547 units with a sales drop of 20.14 per cent as cumulatively 1,33,861 passenger cars were sold against 1,46,203 units with a YoY sales decline of 8.44 per cent. In the LCV space, Maruti Suzuki sold 3,797 units of the Super Carry as against 3,315 units in March 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 14.53 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki has been on a roll in recent months as a flurry of new vehicles has been launched including the new-gen Celerio, Celerio CNG, Dzire CNG, updated WagonR and heavily facelifted Baleno. In April 2022, the updated Ertiga and XL6 will be introduced while the thoroughly revised Vitara Brezza, an all-new midsize SUV developed in partnership with Toyota are in the pipeline for this year.