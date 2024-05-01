Maruti Suzuki Records 1.68 Lakh Unit Sales In April 2024 In India

The combined sales of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6 stood at 56,553 units in April 2024 against 36,754 units

In the month of April 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded total sales of 1,68,089 units. This number includes 1,40,448 units sold in the domestic market, 5,481 units supplied to Toyota and 22,160 units exported. In the mini segment comprising Alto and S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki posted 11,519 units against 14,110 units with a YoY de-growth of 18.36 per cent.

The compact segment composes Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR and they combined to register a domestic tally of 56,953 units last month as against 74,935 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY negative volume growth of 24 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan posted 867 units against 1,017 units in April 2023 with a YoY decline of 14.75 per cent.

Despite the drop in mini and compact segments, the largest car producer in the country clawed back the volume numbers in the Utility Vehicle space. The combined sales of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6 stood at 56,553 unit sales against 36,754 units with a YoY volume surge of 53.86 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco garnered a total of 12,060 units in April 2024 as against 10,504 units with a sales increase of 14.81 per cent. The Super Carry LCV recorded 2,496 units last month as against 2,199 units with a YoY volume growth of 13.50 per cent. The partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota has been flourishing and last month, the former supplied 5,481 units.

In comparison to the same period last year with 4,039 units, a YoY growth of 35.70 per cent was noted. Maruti Suzuki also exported 22,160 units last month against 16,971 units with a YoY growth of 30.57 per cent. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is planning to launch the fourth generation Swift in India and has officially commenced the pre-bookings today.

The launch of the new Swift will be followed by the arrival of the new-gen Dzire later this year. In 2025, MSIL will introduce the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara ahead of the market launch of its first electric vehicle based on the eVX concept. A highly localised strong hybrid powertrain is also under development and it could debut as early as next year.