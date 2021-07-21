Maruti Suzuki Reaches 50 Lakh Sales Milestone In Rural India

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has achieved a new milestone of 50 lakh unit sales cumulatively in the rural parts of India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today officially announced that it has reached a new milestone of 50 lakh unit sales cumulatively in the rural parts of the country. This has been achieved through the brand’s wide presence as more than 1,700 customized outlets are available in the rural areas across India catering to the requirements of the customers.

The largest carmaker in the country has nearly 40 per cent of its total volumes come from rural markets, taking advantage of its ever-expansive dealer network. Over the years, the contribution of the rural markets to its cumulative sales only increased. For instance, only 10 per cent of the total sales came from rural markets in FY2008-09.

With the gradual increase, it has grown to 40 per cent in the Financial Year 2020-21. Speaking on the success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Rural markets have a very special place in our business. Over the years, we have carefully studied the needs of this segment. While the aspirations of upcountry customers are very similar to those at metros, they demand more attention and care.”

MSIL adopted the philosophy of ‘Go Local’ with 12,500 trained dealership personnel called Resident Dealer Sales Executives (RDSE). The reach of Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa premium outlets has also widened in recent years. Over and above the sales experience, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has set up more than 4,000 service touchpoints which include 235 ‘Service-on-Wheels’ to offer after-sales support.

The Resident Dealer Sales Executives (RDSE) are said to be specially trained to understand the needs of the local buyers while maintaining interpersonal relationships. In addition, MSIL has been designing print and digital communication in vernacular languages to communicate better with the customers and be more local and immersive.

Another key reason for its success in the rural markets is the campaigns dealing with customer engagement such as Gramin Mahotsav, entertainment, competitions, new model unveiling, product displays, mega car delivery functions, etc. Next up, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the second generation Celerio later this year.