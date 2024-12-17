Maruti Suzuki Produces 20 Lakh Cars In A Single Year – New Record

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a new milestone in the Indian market by becoming the first brand to reach 20 lakh production in a single calendar year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has achieved a notable production milestone by manufacturing 2 million passenger vehicles in 2024, marking the first time the company has reached this figure within a calendar year. This achievement also makes Maruti Suzuki the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global facilities to cross this production benchmark.

The milestone vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, was assembled at the company’s Manesar facility in Haryana. Around 60 per cent of the total vehicles produced in 2024 came from its Haryana-based plants, with the remaining 40 per cent from its Gujarat factory. The top contributors to this success included models like the Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR and Brezza.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates three major manufacturing units – two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur). Together, these facilities have a combined annual production capacity of 2.35 million units. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its production capacity to 4 million units per year to meet rising domestic and global demand.

To support this expansion, Maruti Suzuki is building a new manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. Its first production line, with a capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually, is expected to be operational by 2025. Once fully developed, the Kharkhoda facility will be capable of producing up to 1 million vehicles per year.

Additionally, the company is planning another plant with a similar capacity, though its location is yet to be finalized. On the export front, Maruti Suzuki has played a crucial role, contributing nearly 40 per cent of India’s passenger vehicle exports. It has maintained its position as the top car exporter from India for three consecutive years.

Popular export models such as the Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire, and Swift are shipped to nearly 100 countries, reinforcing the company’s standing in both domestic and international markets. Speaking on the new milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative. This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive.”