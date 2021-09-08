Maruti Suzuki Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 22,500 – Alto, Swift, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 22,500 based on the models citing rising input costs

In August 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced a price hike that would come into effect from this month and now the exact quantum across the product portfolio has been released. Effective already, the prices have gone up by 1.9 per cent for select vehicles and they range between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 22,500 based on the models.

The Alto hatchback has its prices hiked by up to Rs. 16,100 while the Wagon R tall-riding hatchback sees an increase of Rs. 12,500. The S-Presso’s prices have gone up by Rs. 7,500 this time around and the best-selling compact SUV in the country, Vitara Brezza, now costs Rs. 10,000 dearer. The Dzire’s prices are also up by Rs. 10,000 in India.

The Swift received a mild update earlier this year and its prices have gone up for the second time. The compact hatchback rivalling Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sees an increase of up to Rs. 13,000. The Baleno prices have also increased by up to Rs. 15,200 and the Ignis sold from Nexa premium outlets witnesses a hike of up to Rs. 14,680.

Maruti Suzuki Models Price Hike In September 2021 S-Presso Up to Rs 7,500 Vitara Brezza Up to Rs 10,000 Dzire Up to Rs 10,000 XL6 Up to Rs 12,311 Wagon R Up to Rs 12,500 Swift Up to Rs 13,000 Ignis Up to Rs 14,680 Baleno Up to Rs 15,200 Alto 800 Up to Rs 16,100 Ertiga Up to Rs 20,000 Ciaz Up to Rs 20,500 S-Cross Up to Rs 20,500 Tour-S Up to Rs 20,300 Eeco Up to Rs 22,500

The Ciaz midsize sedan’s prices have gone up by Rs. 20,500 and a similar hike has been put on S-Cross as well. The Tour S also witnesses a hike of up to Rs. 20,300 and the Eeco’s prices are the highest in this round of the hike by up to Rs. 22,500. The Ertiga and XL6 MPVs have their prices increased by up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 12,311 respectively.

The largest carmaker in the country cited rising inputs costs for raw materials such as steel and precious metals this time around and is the fourth time the prices have gone up. The automobile makers are facing issues related to semiconductors, logistics, supply chain, etc in recent times since the health crisis breakout and the industry is currently on the road to recovery.

Just over a week ago, MSIL was fined Rs. 200 crore by the competition regulator for a policy under which the brand penalised its dealers and employees for providing additional discounts. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will introduce the second generation Celerio in the coming months in India while some of the other existing models including Baleno and XL6 are due a mid-life upgrade.