Maruti Suzuki Price Hiked Up To Rs. 22,500 – Alto, Baleno, Celerio, Ertiga, Dzire, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices of its domestic range by up to Rs. 22,500 as popular cars like Alto, Vitara Brezza, Dzire and Baleno are impacted

In the latest round of price hike, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has increased prices of its domestic stable and almost all models have been impacted. The entry-level Alto hatchback has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs. 12,500 while S-Presso has its asking price increased by up to Rs. 7,500 in the Indian market.

The price hikes are of change in ex-showroom and are into effect immediately. It is no secret that the largest carmaker in the country reaps benefits largely from the entry-level volume-based segments, especially hatchbacks. With the automotive industry at the brink of getting affected by the health crisis again, the price hikes are more than apparent.

The car manufacturers are increasing prices citing the rise in input costs amongst a host of other reasons and the same scenario exists in the two-wheeler sector as multiple price hikes have been seen since the beginning of this calendar year and towards the closure of 2020 as well. The Celerio hatch is due an upgrade in the near future and its prices have also gone up.

S.No Maruti Suzuki Models Price Hike In Ex-Showroom 1. Alto Up To Rs. 12,500 2. S-Presso Up To Rs. 7,500 3. Celerio Up To Rs. 12,500 4. Wagon R Up To Rs. 15,000 5. Tour S Up To Rs. 20,000 6. Eeco Up To Rs. 11,000 7. Vitara Brezza Up To Rs. 12,500 8. Dzire Up To Rs. 12,500 9. Ertiga Up To Rs. 22,500 10. Super Carry Up To Rs. 10,000

The five-seater hatchback notices an increase of up to Rs. 12,500 this time around while the popular Wagon R tall rider gets its prices hiked by up to Rs. 15,000. The Dzire based Tour S pertaining to the taxi market has its prices increased by up to Rs. 20,000 and the regular Ertiga MPV is also impacted big time with a jump of Rs. 22,500.

The Eeco is standing in place of the discontinued Omni when more stringent emission and crash test standards came into effect and its sales numbers have consistently increased since then. The minivan has encountered a price hike of up to Rs. 11,000 and the top-selling Vitara Brezza compact SUV’s asking price goes up by Rs. 12,500.

The Dzire compact sedan, the best-seller in its segment, has seen a similar hike of Rs. 12,500 as the Vitara Brezza and the Super Carry LCV’s prices have been increased by Rs. 10,000.