Maruti Suzuki Preparing 3 Hybrid Car Launches For India Soon

Maruti Suzuki is planning to bring in new mild and strong hybrid cars in India and here we have brought you a detailed look

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is looking to expand its domestic portfolio by adding new mild and strong hybrid models. While its first EV, the eVX will debut later this year, two mild-hybrid affordable cars are waiting in the pipeline too. In 2025, the seven-seater Grand Vitara will be introduced. Here we have explained about them:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The Swift stands as a perennial bestseller in India and is gearing up to get a brand new generation in the upcoming months and it has already been spotted testing multiple times on public roads. This five-seater undergoes subtle yet impactful exterior updates while its interior welcomes enhanced features, elevating its premium appeal compared to its predecessor.

Highlighting the lineup will be the debut of the new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, available with both manual and automatic transmission choices. The new Suzuki Swift made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo and it is on sale in its home market across multiple trims.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The Dzire, Maruti Suzuki’s sedan counterpart to the Swift, has been sighted during testing ahead of its forthcoming launch in the latter part of this year. It will replicate the design changes and feature upgrades seen in its hatchback sibling. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to share mechanical components and interior bits with the upcoming Swift.

3. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will likely come with the same wheelbase as its five-seater sibling. It will boast subtle exterior updates and interior revisions to differentiate itself from the smaller model and it will also spawn a Toyota sibling in the 2025 calendar year. Both will be rolled out of the brand’s new factory in Kharkhoda, Haryana.