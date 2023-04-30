Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV Rendered, Launch In Just 2 Months

Maruti Suzuki premium MPV will launch within the next two to three months and be equipped with a strong hybrid powertrain

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will launch an all-new premium MPV within the next two to three months and it could be dubbed the Engage. The name may as well be reserved for the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara as no official confirmation has been made yet. It will be positioned well above the XL6 in the company’s domestic portfolio.

The rendering shows the presence of a front fascia heavily inspired by the Grand Vitara midsize SUV. It comprises an upright nose section with a wide hexagonal grille section having a black finish, a thick horizontal chrome bar connecting the U-shaped chrome border of the grille, a muscular bonnet with creases and sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

You could also see the horizontal LED lighting section bordered by a thick chrome element on each end, lower air intake on the bumper with circular fog lamps, muscular wheel arches, black body cladding, chromed window line, electrically adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, black B- and C-pillars ensuring a large greenhouse, etc.

Although not shown, the rear will likely feature the same wraparound tail lamp design as the Toyota Innova Hycross. As for the performance, the same 2.0L four-cylinder NA petrol engine and the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine will be utilised. The former will be available with manual and automatic transmission options while the latter only with an e-CVT.

The strong hybrid variant of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki premium MPV will likely have a claimed fuel efficiency of well over 21 kmpl. The interior is expected to be identical to the Innova Hycross except for minor changes. It will be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, push button start/stop, six airbags, adjustable headrests, a layered dashboard, ventilated front seats, leather seat upholstery and a lot more.

The badge-engineered MPV will be available in seven- and eight-seater layouts and will be sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships. Furthermore, it will become the first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki.