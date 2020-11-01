Maruti Suzuki Posts Highest Ever Monthly Sales In Oct 2020 – 1.82 Lakh Units Sold

Maruti Suzuki recorded a total of 1,82,448 units in October 2020 as against 1,52,435 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY sales growth of 18.9 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the domestic sales data for the month of October 2020 as it registered total sales of 1,82,448 units with a growth of 18.9 per cent over the same period of last year. The tally includes domestic sales of 1,66,825 units and 6,037 units for other OEMs (Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser).

Additionally, the largest carmaker in the country exported 9,586 units in October 2020. The Alto and S-Presso forming the mini segment posted 28,462 units as against 28,537 units with near flat growth. The compact range comprising of Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour S garnered 95,067 units with 26.6 per cent growth.

Only 1,422 units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz were sold last month with 40 per cent negative sales growth. The passenger UV range of Maruti Suzuki has models like Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 and they registered a total of 25,396 last month as against 23,108 units with 9.9 per cent sales increase while the Eeco saw a total of 13,309 units.

Overall, the passenger vehicle sales domestically led to a growth of 17.6 per cent as 1,63,656 units were sold against 1,39,121 units during the same period in 2019. The Super Carry LCV was responsible for posting 3,169 units last month with 30.5 per cent sales increase as the PV and LCV tallies led to 17.9 per cent growth with 1,66,825 units.

In the OEM supply to Toyota, Maruti Suzuki endured a massive 121.4 per cent growth. This was mainly due to the recently launched Urban Cruiser compact SUV based on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Combining everything together, the total domestic and exports stood at 1,82,448 units as against 1,53,435 units with 18.9 per cent growth.

The brand’s highest monthly sales figures indeed! In this Financial Year, Maruti Suzuki’s total volumes stand at 6,52,177 units as against 8,94,346 units in the previous fiscal with 27.1 per cent deficit. With the automotive industry on a recovery path, the volumes of the Indo-Japanese brand will increase further and it will be interesting to see its tally by the end of this financial year.