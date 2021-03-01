Maruti Suzuki Posts 8.3% Domestic Sales Growth In February 2021

Maruti Suzuki garnered a total of 1,64,469 units in February 2021 as against 1,47,110 units with 11.8 per cent volume growth when domestic and exports were combined

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the sales numbers for the month of February 2021 as a cumulative total of 1,64,469 units were sold with 1,47,483 units in domestic sales, 11,486 units in exports and 5,500 units in OEM supply to Toyota. This led to a Year-on-Year volume increase of 11.8 per cent as 1,47,110 units were recorded during the same month in 2020.

In this FY (April 2020 to Feb 2021 period), the largest carmaker in the country posted 12,90,847 units as against 14,79,505 units with 12.8 per cent de-growth when domestic and exports were combined. With mini and compact segments contributing to the major sum, Maruti Suzuki recorded a 7.3 per cent sales growth last month. The Alto and S-Presso combined to register 23,959 units with 12.9 per cent de-growth.

However, the entry-level compact models like Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S endured 80,517 units in February 2021 as against 69,828 units with a 15.3 per cent surge in volumes. The Ciaz mid-size sedan managed to garner 1,510 units as against 2,544 units with 40.6 per cent de-growth. The utility range also saw a healthy increase in sales last month.

The Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 contributed to a total of 26,884 units as against 22,604 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with an 18.9 per cent YoY sales increase. The Eeco posted 11,891 units as against 11,227 units during the same period in 2020 with 5.9 per cent growth. The Super Carry was responsible for 2,722 units with a massive 507.6 per cent volume increase.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer supplied 5,500 units of the Vitara Brezza and Baleno for them to be rebadged as Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Glanza respectively. Their combined sales have already crossed 50,000 units and more badge-engineered vehicles appear to be in the pipeline in the near future. Both the Japanese brands are said to be working on a mid-size SUV and a C-segment MPV as well.

Compared to February 2020, the OEM supply saw an increase to 2,699 units with 103.8 per cent YoY growth. The exports alone met with a growth of 11.9 per cent and recently the brand announced reaching two million export milestone from its plants in India.