Maruti Suzuki Posts 50.33% Sales Growth In July 2021 In India

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,62,462 units in the month of July 2021 against 1,08,064 units during the same period last year with a healthy YoY growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that it has posted a total sales of 1,62,462 units in the month of July 2021. The cumulative volumes included 1,36,500 units in the domestic market, 4,738 units as part of OEM supply to Toyota and 21,224 units were shipped to foreign countries from local manufacturing facilities.

The largest carmaker in the country said that the domestic sales last month remained lower than the previous high recorded during the same month in 2018. In addition, the volumes endured last month cannot be compared with the corresponding period twelve months ago as the health crisis wreaked havoc on social and economic activities.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer registered 1,08,064 unit sales in July 2020 and thus a YoY positive growth of 50.33 per cent was seen. The Alto and S-Presso managed to record 19,685 units against 17,258 units in July 2020 while the combined sales of Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S stood at 70,268 units.

The mini and compact segments saw a total close to 90,000 units last month while the Ciaz mid-size sedan recorded 1,450 units. The Utility Vehicle range comprising Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, and S-Cross impressed again with 32,272 units and the Eeco was responsible for adding just above 10,000 units to the cumulative total.

The domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,33,732 units gainst 97,768 and the Super Carry LCV added 2,768 units further more. In the current financial year (April to July 2021 period), the total sales of MSIL stood at 5,16,076 units against 1,84,663 units during the same period the previous fiscal with a massive 179.4 per cent increase in volumes.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the second-generation Celerio in the coming months and it has already been spotted during an advertisement shoot hinting that its launch is certainly nearing. It will likely be based on the lightweight Heartect platform and has bigger proportions compared to the outgoing model.

It comes with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a new interior with the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system enabling Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the top-end variants. It is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission choices.