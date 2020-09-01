Maruti Suzuki Posts 17.1% Sales Growth In August 2020

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,24,624 units in August 2020 as against 1,06,413 units with 17.1 per cent sales increase

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the sales numbers for the month of August 2020 and as expected, the volumes have improved. It posted total sales of 1,24,624 units last month and in comparison, endured an appreciable YoY sales growth of 15.3 per cent. Compared to the previous month of July 2020, the largest carmaker in the country recorded 17.1 per cent increase.

The YoY and MoM sales growths stand in testament to the recovery the resilient Indian automotive industry has been making over the last three months. With festive season approaching, we can expect the volumes to grow further higher. Domestically, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer registered a total of 1,15,325 units while the OEM supply to Toyota stood at 1,379 units last month.

However, Maruti Suzuki’s export numbers have gone done by 15.3 per cent as 7,920 units were shipped. The Alto and S-Presso’s combined sales stood at a massive increase of nearly 95 per cent as 19,709 units were sold. Other entry-level models like Wagon R, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Tour S and Dzire contributed to YoY jump of just over 14 per cent as 61,956 units were sold against 54,274 units in August 2019.

The Ciaz continues to record sales drop as only 1,223 units were sold against 1,596 units with 23.4 per cent volume de-growth. The utility range of S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 and Ertiga combined to post a total of 21,030 units last month as against 18,522 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales increase of 13.5 per cent.

The domestic passenger vehicle sales saw a health increase of 21.3 per cent as 1,13,033 units were sold against 93,173 units during the same period in 2019. The Super Carry managed to garner 2,292 units in August 2020 as against 1,555 units with YoY increase of 47.4 per cent as the rural economy has steadily been improving in recent months.

The combined domestic sales and OEM supply have resulted in 1,16,704 units as against 97,061 units with 20.2 per cent volume increase. The cumulative domestic sales and exports led to 3,09,287 units in this financial year as against 6,18,271 units with 50 per cent de-growth. Nevertheless, the improvements shown in recent months are certainly promising.