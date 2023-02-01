Maruti Suzuki Posts 11.8% Growth In Jan 2023 – Vitara, Baleno, Swift, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki registered 1,72,535 units last month against 1,54,379 units in January 2022 with a YoY volume jump of 11.76 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a cumulative total of 1,72,535 units in the month of January 2023 and it includes domestic sales of 1,51,367 units and supply to Toyota of 3,775 units while 17,393 units were shipped abroad. The brand has noted that the chip shortage had a minor impact on vehicle production in the first month of the new calendar year.

The domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,47,348 units as against 1,28,924 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 14.29 per cent. Adding up the supply to Toyota and the sales of Super Carry LCV, the local sales volume stood at 1,55,142 units in the month of January 2023 as against 1,36,442 units with a YoY sales increase of 13.70 per cent.

Considering the total domestic sales and exports, MSIL registered 1,72,535 units last month against 1,54,379 units in January 2022 with a YoY volume jump of 11.76 per cent. The combined sales of Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R and Tour S stood at 99,286 units against 90,106 units with a growth of 10.18 per cent.

The UV range comprising Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Eeco and Grand Vitara garnered a total of over 47,000 units. Maruti Suzuki has been on a launch spree since late 2021 as a number of new models were introduced over the last year or so. Some of the highlighting models are second generation Celerio, heavily updated Baleno, new-gen Brezza, new-gen Alto K10 and all-new Grand Vitara. They have really helped in recording good sales volume across different segments including the new ones the brand has entered.

Furthermore, the SUV range will be explained this year with the arrival of the Fronx compact coupe SUV and five-door Jimny. Both of them made their global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this month. The Fronx will go on sale in March or April while the Jimny will reach dealerships by the middle of this calendar year.

Reports indicate that the largest car producer in the country is also working on badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and the seven-iteration of the Grand Vitara for launch in the near future. By 2025, the brand’s first all-electric SUV based on the eVX concept will be launched and a total of six zero-emission vehicles are planned by 2030 for the global markets.