Maruti Suzuki Posts 1.75 Lakh+ Unit Sales In July 2024 In India

Maruti Suzuki recorded a total of 1,75,041 units in July 2024 which includes a domestic tally of 1,40,354 units and 10,702 units in OEM supplies

In the month of July 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a total of 1,75,041 units. The overall sales tally in the domestic market stood at 1,40,354 units while the sales to the other OEM were at 10,702 units and exports amounted to 23,985 units. In the mini segment, which comprises the Alto and S-Presso, MSIL recorded a total of 9,960 units.

This signifies a decrease compared to the 9,590 units sold in July 2023, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 3.85 per cent. The introduction of new special editions and attractive discounts has positively influenced sales. In the compact segment, which includes models like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, Maruti Suzuki recorded domestic sales of 58,682 units in July 2024.

This is notably lower than the 67,102 units sold in July 2023, indicating a year-on-year drop of 12.54 per cent. Additionally, the Ciaz midsize sedan saw a significant drop in sales, with only 603 units sold in July 2024 compared to 1,348 units in July 2023, leading to a 55.26 per cent decline year-on-year. Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car maker, also experienced a decline in the Utility Vehicle segment.

In July 2024, the total sales for the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 reached 56,302 units, down from 62,049 units in July 2023. This represents a year-on-year drop of 9.26 per cent. In July 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco saw a slight decline in sales, with 11,916 units sold compared to 12,037 units in the same month the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year decrease of 1 per cent.

Conversely, the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) experienced growth, with 2,891 units sold in July 2024, up from 2,559 units in July 2023, marking an increase of 12.97 per cent. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki maintained a strong partnership with Toyota, supplying 10,702 units in July 2024.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer saw a massive year-on-year volume increase last month, supplying 10,702 units compared to 4,746 units in the same period last year, resulting in a surge of 125.49 per cent. The company supplied Ertiga, Baleno, and Fronx models to Toyota for them to be badge engineered. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki’s exports increased to 23,985 units in July 2024, up from 22,199 units in July 2023, marking a year-on-year growth of 8.04 per cent.