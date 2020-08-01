Maruti Suzuki Sold 1.08 Lakh Cars In July 2020, Posted 1.8% Growth

Maruti Suzuki registered a domestic volume growth of 1.3 per cent in July 2020 as the market is expected to improve further in the coming months

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recently reported net loss of Rs. 249 crore in the first quarter of this financial year ended June 30. In contrary, the largest carmaker in the country posted net profit of Rs. 1,435.5 crore during the same period last fiscal (April-June 2019). However, the scenario is expected to improve in the coming months.

The net sales during the period declined to Rs. 3,677.5 crore when compared to Rs. 18,735.2 crore in the corresponding period last FY. Just as every automaker in India, Maruti Suzuki’s sales have been marred by the health crisis that has taken a big toll on the automotive industry as a whole.

Following the nationwide shutdown, the retail sales got back on track in May. Since then, the sales volumes have increased but not up to the level it used to be. The auto sector is certainly on a gradual path to recovery and standing in testament the Indo-Japanese manufacturer recorded a sales growth of 1.3 per cent last month (1.8% in domestic PV and LCV sales).

It garnered a total sales of 1,08,064 units in July 2020, a growth of 88.2 per cent over June 2020 and a fall of 1.1 per cent over July 2019. The domestic sales stood at 1,00,000 units and 1,307 units in OEM supply along with 6,757 units in exports. Recently, Maruti Suzuki has been expanding its S-CNG portfolio and the petrol version of the S-Cross is only expected in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki introduced the facelifted Vitara Brezza and a mildly updated Ignis and more recently the Dzire facelift. In the second half of last year, the S-Presso and XL6 came to the fore. In late 2018, the brand launched the second generation Ertiga and it was followed by the third-gen Wagon R in January 2019. Both have given a healthy advantage to Maruti Suzuki in their respective segments.

The Alto and S-Presso combined to record 17,258 units with 49.1 per cent growth while Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S recorded 51,529 units with -10.4 per cent growth. The Ciaz only posted 1,303 units and the brand supplied 1,307 units to Toyota. The UV range comprising of Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and XL6 managed 26.3 per cent growth with 19,177 units while 8,501 Eecos were retailed last month.

While the entry-level hatchbacks continue to bring in large volumes, the Nexa portfolio should not be understated as the Baleno’s numbers have been impressive all along. The company has intentions to widen the Nexa footprint and thus new models are definitely in the pipeline within the next three years.

The India-spec five-door Jimny is expected to arrive in early 2021 while a mid-size SUV based on Toyota Raize’s platform appears to be in the works for 2022. A C-segment MPV co-developed with Toyota could be slated for 2023 and it will likely sit between the Ertiga and Innova Crysta. The rumours of XL5 (seven-seater Wagon R), an 800 cc replacement for Alto and Wagon R EV for next year also exist.