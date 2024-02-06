Maruti Suzuki Plans 3 All-New Electric Cars For India – Details

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch three new EVs – an electric SUV, a spacious MPV, and an affordable hatchback – all aiming to shake up the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is shifting gears and accelerating towards an electric future. Their ambitious “Vision 3.0” roadmap promises 8 new models by 2026, comprising a diversified portfolio featuring different powertrains, including electric, hybrids, petrol, CNG, flex-fuel, and ethanol-powered cars.

As stated, Maruti’s offensive also includes a bold foray into the electric vehicle segment with 3 exciting additions. Let’s take a closer look at these future EVs:

1. Maruti eVX SUV

The first EV to hit the market will be the Maruti Suzuki eVX, a mid-sized SUV based on the eVX concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. Internally codenamed YY8, the eVX is slated for release during the festive season in 2024. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Hyundai Creta EV and the Tata Curvv EV, this SUV will boast a born-electric platform jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota.

The eVX is expected to offer two battery pack options, 48 kWh and 60 kWh, with an impressive range of up to 550 km on a single charge. Manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, this electric SUV will not only cater to the Indian market but will also be exported to Japan and Europe.

2. Maruti Electric MPV

Following the eVX, Maruti Suzuki has plans for an all-new electric MPV, internally codenamed YMC, set to go on sale in September 2026. This 3-row MPV will share the platform with the eVX, along with plenty of other panels and components.

This strategic sharing of components and technology enhances efficiency and ensures a seamless transition to electric mobility. Other than that, not much information is available about this electric MPV yet. However, we do know that Maruti will aim to keep the prices competitive, as with all its other vehicles.

3. Affordable Electric Hatchback

Maruti Suzuki is venturing into the entry-level electric hatchback segment, with a model based on a bespoke K-EV platform. Drawing inspiration from the eWX concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show, this hatchback aims to challenge the Tata Tiago EV, with launch estimated for 2026-27.

Maruti Suzuki is actively localizing the K-EV platform, including battery packs and cells, to achieve competitive pricing and penetrate the evolving EV market. This affordable passenger electric vehicle will help the Indo-Japanese brand challenge Tata Motors, the current leader in the EV market.