Maruti Suzuki Planning 5 New Hybrid Cars With 35+ Kmpl Mileage

The hybrid version of the Fronx, arriving in 2025, will be the first model powered by Maruti Suzuki’s in-house developed HEV system

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have tasted tremendous success with the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder respectively. While both manufacturers will enter the EV space next year, the largest car producer in the country is planning to expand its hybrid range across different price brackets as the competition is rather sparse in this segment.

We already know that the seven-seater iterations of the Grand Vitara (codename Y17) and Hyryder will be equipped with the existing 1.5L strong hybrid petrol mill sourced from Toyota. More details have emerged courtesy of a new media report as it suggests that as many as five new hybrid cars are in the works for launch between 2025 and 2027 in India from Maruti Suzuki.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is looking to offer hybridised mass-market cars and for that, the technology will be developed in-house to carry competitive pricing and the system will act as a range extender. Codenamed HEV, the new hybrid powertrain series will be cheaper than the parallel and series-parallel hybrids as the petrol mill acts as a generator.

The gasoline engine will help extend the range and it won’t propel the vehicle directly and instead generates electricity to power the electric motor, which sends power to the wheels. The e-motor draws juice from a battery pack or the generator, which in this case, is the engine. The system is similar to the e-Power technology found in global Nissan cars.

The upcoming Nissan X-Trail may adopt this technology as well. As only the motor drives the wheels, the overall mechanism is relatively simple compared to the traditional strong hybrid models and thus less maintenance and cheaper costs will be involved in production. It has its downsides as the strong hybrids as the system will be more fuel efficient only in traffic conditions.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the new Z series 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine in the next-gen Swift and Dzire, and it will be used as the generator in the HEV system as well to charge the battery pack that supplies energy to an e-motor to power the wheels. The Fronx facelift, codenamed YTB, will become the first model to get this tech in 2025.

It will be followed by the next generation Baleno (YTA) and the compact MPV (YDB) in 2026, and the fifth generation Swift carrying YEA codename in 2027.