Maruti Suzuki Planning 2 Big Launches Soon – 1 SUV, 1 MPV

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and C-segment MPV will be launched in India next and both will be retailed through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will officially launch the Jimny next week while an all-new MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to arrive soon. Here we have all the key information:

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have its prices announced on June 7, 2023. The lifestyle off-road SUV made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. We have already driven it and our opinion and mileage test can be found in this hyperlink. The five-door Jimny is based on the fourth-generation global Jimny and is bigger and more spacious than its three-door sibling.

The Jimny is equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine incorporating an idle start/stop technology. The powertrain is good enough to develop a maximum power output of close to 105 PS and 134.2 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter AT is an option. The Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system comes as a standard fitment in both Alpha and Zeta variants.

2. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV (Engage):

The launch of an all-new flagship premium MPV was confirmed recently and it will be based on the successfully running Toyota Innova Hycross. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki C-segment MPV could be dubbed the Engage as the name has been trademarked by the brand in India. It will likely become the first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

The chances of the Maruti Suzuki Engage becoming the first vehicle from the brand to boast ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech are also high as the Innova Hycross already comes with such a feature. Furthermore, it will also be the first Maruti Suzuki to be underpinned by Toyota’s modular TNGA-C platform. It will be the first fully hybridised Maruti Suzuki MPV upon launch within the next two months as well.

As for the performance, a 2.0L NA petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine will be utilised. However, unlike its donor, the C-MPV won’t be offered in high volume numbers as its availability could be limited. While the interior will remain largely similar, the exterior is expected to have notable updates.