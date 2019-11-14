Maruti Suzuki Offering Upto Rs 1.15 Lakh Discount On Ciaz 1.3 Diesel

The Indian carmaker had discontinued the Ciaz 1.3 Diesel a few months back, however, few dealerships still have some inventory left

Maruti Suzuki discontinued the 1.3-litre diesel engine of the Ciaz and replaced it with a 1.5-litre unit in August this year, yet a lot of dealerships are still left with some stock of the former, and hence, are providing hefty discounts to clear it.

Discounts of upto Rs 1.15 lakh are offered by certain dealers on the Ciaz 1.3 diesel, which includes a Rs 55,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 as exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. On top of that, the carmaker is also offering a 5-year warranty, to assure the buyers with long term hassle free ownership of the diesel powered Ciaz.

Previously, the Ciaz was powered by a 1.3-litre Fiat sourced DDiS engine (apart from the petrol powertrain) that we’ve also earlier seen on the Ertiga, and the manufacturer continues to offer it with the Vitara Brezza, Swift, Ignis, Baleno S-Cross and Dzire. However, just like the Ertiga, the Ciaz was also updated with an in-house 1.5-litre diesel unit.

The 1.3-litre diesel engine on the Ciaz makes 89 HP of max power and 200 Nm peak torque, while the new 1.5-litre unit makes 94 HP power and 225 Nm torque. It should be noted that neither of the two engines is BS6 compliant, since Maruti Suzuki has already decided on discontinuing its entire diesel range once the BS6 emission norms become compulsory next year on April 1.

In terms of features, the Ciaz gets LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps along with 16-inch alloy wheels on the top-end variant. It also gets Maruti’s SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 4.2-inch colour MID, push button start-stop and automatic climate control inside the cabin.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the Ciaz between Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The executive sedan rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and VW Vento, among others.