Maruti Suzuki October 2022 Sales – Alto, Baleno, Grand Vitara, Swift

Maruti Suzuki recorded a cumulative domestic total of 1,67,520 units in the month of October 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) garnered a domestic tally of 1,43,250 units in the month of October 2022 as against 1,08,991 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 31.43 per cent. The total volume sales of 1,67,520 units include 1,43,250 units in the domestic market, 3,822 units to the other OEM, and 20,448 units in exports.

The largest car producer in the country has noted that the chip shortage has played a minor role in affecting vehicle production for domestic vehicles. The mini segment comprising Alto and S-Presso combined to record a total of 24,936 units last month as against 21,831 units in October 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 14.22 per cent.

The Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and Wagon R combined to register a tally of 73,685 units in the month of October 2022 as against 48,690 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive growth of 51.33 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan could only manage 1,884 units against 1,069 units in Oct 2021 with a growth of 76.23 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki has been strengthening its UV range lately and it has paid dividends as the combined sales of Brezza, Eritga, XL6, S-Cross and the recently launched Grand Vitara stood at 30,971 units as against 27,081 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 14.36 per cent. The Eeco posted 8,861 units last month against 10,320 units with a drop of 14.14 per cent.

The Super Carry LCV managed to garner 2,913 units as against 3,797 units in October 2021 with a dip of 23.28 per cent. The export side also saw a drop in volume last month as 20,448 units were shipped to foreign markets against 21,322 units with a YoY sales decline of 4 per cent. MSIL is expected to have a strong presence at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

It will more likely host the global debut of the five-door India-spec Jimny and Baleno-based crossover (YTB) at the motoring show. The former could go on sale in the first half of next year while the latter could be introduced shortly after its market debut.