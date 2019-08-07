Maruti Suzuki Now Has Six BS6 Petrol Cars In Portfolio – Alto To Dzire

With the launch of Ertiga BS6, Maruti Suzuki has expanded its BS6 portfolio to six models in just over three months time

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been rapidly expanding its BS6 portfolio in the domestic market and has newly launched the upgraded 1.5-litre SHVS petrol motor in the Ertiga MPV. Priced between Rs. 7.54 lakh and Rs. 10.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the resultant increase in pricing across the petrol range will be around Rs. 9,000-10,000.

The Ertiga is the sixth model within the domestic lineup of Maruti Suzuki to receive an engine sticking by the more stringent BS6 emission standards in the space of just over three months as Maruti Suzuki has embarked on making its models BS6 well ahead of the March 31, 2020 deadline. The largest carmaker in the country launched the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine in the Baleno in two variants in April 2019.

The VVT engine priced from Rs. 7.25 lakh (ex-showroom) with claimed fuel economy of 23.87 kmpl was BS6 compliant right from the get-go while the regular 1.2-litre K-series motor was also upgraded in the Baleno. It was shortly followed by the BSVI Alto 800 priced at Rs. 2.93 lakh for the Std variant, Rs. 3.50 lakh for LXi and Rs. 3.71 lakh for VXi (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Swift, Dzire and Wagon R use the same 1.2-litre K12 four-cylinder petrol engine as the Baleno. In June 2019, the trio gained BS6 upgrades. The compact sedan is priced between Rs. 5.83 lakh and Rs. 9.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it produces 84 PS and 113 Nm of torque. The powertrain is connected to either a five-speed manual and five-speed AGS transmission in all the four models.

The Wagon R 1.2-litre BS6 is priced between Rs. 5.10 lakh and Rs. 5.91 lakh while the upgrades Swift costs from Rs. 5.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In the Ertiga, the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine develops 104.7 PS and 138 Nm and it was first introduced in the facelifted Ciaz back in August 2018.

Thus, Ciaz and the S-Cross, which is offered only with the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS diesel unit, could be next in the line to get the same motor with BS6 compliance. The facelifted Vitara Brezza is also expected to get the same 1.5-litre engine while the refreshed Ignis possible by this festive season and the all-new S-Presso micro SUV will also comply with BS6 regulations.