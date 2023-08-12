Maruti Suzuki Nexa Waiting Period August 2023 – Up To 10 Months

Here we have listed the waiting period of all the Maruti Suzuki models sold through Nexa dealerships in the month of August 2023

In the month of August 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s XL6 has a waiting period of up to eight weeks for the Alpha automatic variant and it goes as low as six weeks depending on where you live in. The MPV’s Alpha MT, Alpha Plus MT and Alpha Plus AT variants command a waiting period of four to six weeks each. The XL6 received a mild update last year and is nothing but the more premium version of the Ertiga.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been well-received by consumers since its market launch in April 2023. The compact SUV coupe was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV. Ever since its launch, the five-seater based on the Baleno has been a regular feature in the top ten SUV sales charts.

The base Sigma petrol variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx commands a waiting period of six to eight weeks in the month of August 2023. The same can be said for the Delta Plus turbo, Zeta petrol and Delta Plus AMT variants. Customers wanting to own the Delta petrol and Delta CNG variants of the Fronx will have to wait four to six weeks.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Models Waiting Period In August 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Up To 8 Weeks 2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Up To 8 Weeks 3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Up To 14 Weeks 4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Up To 10 Weeks 5. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Up To 10 Months

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commands a waiting period of up to fourteen weeks this month. The midsize SUV’s entry-level smart hybrid Sigma manual variant has it at twelve to fourteen weeks while the Delta MT has a waiting period of only four to six weeks.

The Delta AT and Zeta AT have a waiting of eight to ten months and six to eight months respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a waiting period of six to eight weeks for the Alpha MT and up to ten weeks for the four-speed torque converter Alpha trim.

Only a few weeks ago, the largest carmaker in the country introduced the Invicto flagship MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. It commands a waiting period of eight to ten months. The Ignis and Baleno have the least waiting period amongst the Nexa models.