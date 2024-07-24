Maruti Suzuki Nexa Records 27 Lakh Unit Sales In Under 9 Years

Underlining its success, the Maruti Suzuki Nexa retail chain has accounted for nearly 32 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s overall passenger vehicle sales as well

Introduced in 2015 with the launch of the S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships offer more premium buying experience compared to the regular Arena outlets and it caters to the growing demand for more upmarket mass-market based products. Over the years, the largest carmaker in the country has steadily expanded its Nexa portfolio and it has been rewarded with high sales volumes.

The brand is currently celebrating the ninth anniversary of the Nexa which has garnered over 27 lakh customers and has acted as a key contributor in driving sales, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s overall passenger vehicle sales tally. Speaking on the success, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“Driven by the philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire’, NEXA is more than just a retail channel for us. It has excelled in spreading the joy of mobility to more than 2.7 million customers. With 498 retail channels across the country, NEXA has been successful in appealing to customers even in non-urban centres, where we are witnessing a growing demand for premium products.”

In the last financial year, the Maruti Suzuki Nexa emerged as the fastest-growing automotive retail channel, recording a growth of 54 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback became the first true success out of the Nexa retail chain and in 2017, the Ciaz was introduced in Nexa. Carrying the momentum of reaching the 15 lakh sales milestone in 2021, Maruti Suzuki continued to expand its lineup.

In 2022, the brand’s flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara, joined the fray while the Jimny, Fronx and Invicto were added to the portfolio in 2023. The inclusion of the Grand Vitara and Fronx have aided in catapulting volumes due to their consistent sales numbers. In the coming years, Maruti Suzuki plans to further bolster the Nexa range as new SUVs are waiting in the pipeline including the eVX electric SUV.

The Nexa portfolio comprises Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara and Invicto and over 498 dealerships across more than 300 cities in India are operational.