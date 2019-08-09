Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV to launch on 21st August in India with 1.5L Smart Hybrid engine, to be available only in Zeta & Alpha variants

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker will launch the XL6 MPV on 21st of August, almost 10 months after they launched the all-new Ertiga in India. The launch proved to be successful for the brand and cashing on the success of the Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Ertiga based XL6.

Although the whole market including Maruti Suzuki is going through some turbulent times facing a severe sales crunch, the XL6 could turn the tide in favour of the brand. The XL6 is essentially the Ertiga but with 6 seats, a premium cabin and redesigned exteriors. Today, the company announces that the booking for this upcoming 6 Seater MPV opened at all Nexa dealerships across the country by paying just Rs. 11,000.

Here’s all you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

1. Design

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 looks identical to the Ertiga Cross sold in the international markets and bears resemblance to the Ertiga MPV. However, there are a few visible changes. The XL6 will have a completely new front design with bigger front grille and new headlight units with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new and gets a chrome treatment with lower grille and larger air intakes. There are two horizontal chrome lines running on the grille.

To give it a more rugged look, there are skid plates at the front and back, body cladding, bigger wheel arches and roof rails. The XL6 will also get machine-finished alloy wheels and a new set of tail light cluster. Overall, the XL6 looks visible different to the Ertiga, however the silhouette is similar and so are the overall dimensions.

2. Cabin

The biggest difference between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the XL6 is the cabin. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold as a 6-seater MPV, with a 2+2+2 captain seat layout, to give it a more premium feel. The dual-tone interior in the Ertiga will be replaced by an all-black theme while the equipment will remain the same, including a touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, steering mounted controls, cruise control among others.

Safety-wise, the Ertiga will get dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. Maruti Suzuki will add a couple of features like the automatic headlights, automatic wiper, leather seats to the XL6. What’s missing in the XL6 is a sunroof and electronically controlled seats.

3. Engine

Talking about the mechanicals, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine delivering 104.6 PS and 138 Nm as in the Ertiga. While the Ertiga engine is BS-IV compliant, the XL6 will be BS-VI ready now. The engine will get a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki will also eliminate the diesel engine as they have announced earlier. However, there are chances that the in house developed 1.5-litre engine that was introduced in the Ciaz could be made available for a limited period until the new BS-VI norms kick in.

4. Price

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold through the Nexa range of dealerships, meaning it will command a premium over the Ertiga pricing. The new price is expected to go up by Rs 50,000 as compared to the Ertiga and there will only be two variants on sale, with Alpha variant being the top spec model. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga prices start upwards of Rs 7.50 Lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Safety

Maruti XL6 is based on 5th Generation HEARTECT platform and comes equipped with NEXA safety shield which includes Dual front airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System with EBD, Front seatbelts with Pre-tensioner and force limiter, ISOFIX, Hill Hold Assist and Electronic Stability Program. Along with these features, high-speed warning alert, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors are also available as a standard fitment.

6. Launch and Competition

Maruti Suzuki will launch the XL6 later this month on 21st August 2019 and has officially teased the MPV ahead of the launch and can be booked at all Nexa dealership by paying Just Rs.11,000. The MPV will continue to compete against the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta.

However, the upcoming Renault Triber will also compete against the Maruti Suzuki XL6 as an affordable 6-seater MPV. With the launch imminent, Nexa dealers could soon open the bookings for the XL6.