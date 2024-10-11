Maruti Suzuki Nexa October 2024 Discounts – Biggest Offers Yet

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.08 lakh on its Nexa models in October 2024; Additional benefits on opting for the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revealed the festive season discount offers for its Nexa range. In October 2024, the benefits extend up to Rs. 1.08 lakh along with other benefits such as free extended warranty, special editions at no extra cost and additional discounts by opting for the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance. Let’s have a look at detailed discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars in October 2024.

To begin with, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets benefits of up to Rs. 58,100 this month which includes a Rs. 35,000 cash discount. The Sigma MT variant of the Ignis gets the highest discounts. The hot-selling premium hatchback Baleno is available with benefits up to Rs. 52,100 including up to Rs. 35,000 cash discount. The petrol AGS trims are available with the highest offers while the CNG variants can be had with an offer of up to Rs. 42,100.

If you are considering Ciaz as your next vehicle, you can save up to Rs. 48,000 across the line-up. The Fronx Turbo is available with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 along with a Velocity Edition worth Rs. 43,000, taking the total benefits to Rs. 83,000. Talking about the regular 1.2-litre Fronx, the benefits extend up to Rs. 37,500 combined with the Velocity Edition worth Rs. 3,060 for the base Sigma variant.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Models Consumer Offer Total Offer October 2024 1. Ignis Up to Rs. 35,000 Up to Rs. 58,100 2. Baleno Up to Rs. 30,000 Up to Rs. 52,100 3. Ciaz Rs. 15,000 Up to Rs 48,000 4. Fronx Turbo Rs. 10,000 + Velocity Edition worth Rs. 43,000 Up to Rs. 32,000 + Velocity Edition worth Rs. 43,000 5. Fronx 1.2 L Petrol Up to Rs. 22,500 Up to Rs. 37,500 6. Fronx CNG – Up to Rs. 15,000 7. XL6 Up to Rs. 20,000 Up to Rs. 40,000 8. Grand Vitara Sigma Rs. 20,000 Up to Rs. 58,100 9. Grand Vitara Delta, Zeta, Alpha Rs. 20,000 + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 30,000 Up to Rs. 58,100 + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 30,000 10. Grand Vitara CNG Rs. 10,000 + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 30,000 Up to Rs. 38,100 + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 30,000 11. Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Variants Rs. 50,000 + Free 5 Year Extended Warranty Up to Rs. 1.08 lakh + Free 5 Year Extended Warranty 12. Jimny Zeta Rs. 80,000 + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 95,000 Rs. 80,000 + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 95,000 13. Jimny Alpha Rs. 80,000 + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 1.5 lakh Rs. 80,000 + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 1.5 lakh 14. Invicto – Rs. 25,000 Exchange Bonus + Special MSSF Offer worth Rs. 1 lakh (Alpha Variant Only)

The Fronx CNG gets the least discount while you can save up to Rs.35,000 on buying the AGS variants. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is also available with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 for the petrol and up to Rs. 30,000 for the CNG variants.

Surprisingly, the high-selling Grand Vitara is also available with hefty discounts in October 2024. The strong hybrid variants get the highest benefits of up to Rs. 1.08 lakh along with a free 5-year extended warranty. The CNG variants can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 38,100 and opting for Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance can help you save Rs. 30,000 extra. An upfront cash discount of Rs. 30,000 is available with all the mild-hybrid variants of Grand Vitara and an extra Rs. 30,000 can be saved by opting for Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, only applicable for the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 80,000 on the Jimny this festive season. This discount can be combined with the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance scheme for an additional Rs. 95,000 off on Zeta and Rs. 1.5 lakh off on Alpha variants. The flagship premium MPV Invicto gets a Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus, however, you can save Rs. 1 lakh on the top-spec Alpha variant by going for the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance.

In addition to all these discounts, a scrappage bonus in the range of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 55,000 is also available across the Nexa range, however, it cannot be combined with the exchange bonus. The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as the powertrain option. We suggest you contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.