Check out all the offers and deals being offered by Maruti Suzuki on its NEXA range of vehicles during this Navratri season

Maruti Suzuki has been performing quite well in terms of sales, despite the slowdown that had been plaguing the Indian car market. In fact, the company’s sales are going quite strong right now. To maintain this sales momentum, Maruti is offering some interesting deals and offers on its vehicles, to make sure it stays on top of the sales charts.

Apart from the regular discounts and exchange bonuses, there is a pre-Navratri bonus also available right now, which customers can avail by booking their cars before Navratri begins. Here, we have listed all the discounts and deals available on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA cars.

Maruti Ignis October 2020 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the base trim (Sigma) of the Ignis. On the ‘Delta’ and ‘Alpha’ trims, customers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, while the same is worth Rs. 10,000 on the top-spec ‘Zeta’ trim. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 is also available. Buyers who book their vehicle before Navratri will also get an additional benefit of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Baleno October 2020 Discounts

Maruti’s most premium hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the base (Sigma) trim. On all other trim levels, the cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000. Apart from that, customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000. There’s also a Rs. 5,000 pre-Navratri bonus available on it.

Maruti Ciaz October 2020 Discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on all the variants, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. This bonus is added on to the value of the car brought in for exchange. Other than that, there’s a corporate discount available on the sedan, and a pre-Navratri booking bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts – October 2020 Model Cash Discount Other Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discounts + Pre-Navratri Booking Bonus) Maruti Ignis (Sigma) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ignis (Delta, Alpha) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ignis (Zeta) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno (Sigma) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 +Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno (Other trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 +Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 +Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 – Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 +Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Cross Up to Rs. 72,000 on select models –

Maruti XL6 October 2020 Discounts

Just like the other cars in NEXA’s arsenal, the XL6 is being offered with a bonus worth Rs. 5,000, exclusive to customers who book their vehicles before Navratri. As for the regular deals, these include an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Sadly, there is no cash discount available on it.

Maruti S-Cross October 2020 Discounts

The company is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 72,000 on select variants of the S-Cross. You can visit your local dealership to know more about these deals and offers.