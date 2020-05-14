Maruti Suzuki Nexa May 2020 Discount Details – Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, XL6

Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealerships are offering lucrative discount deals in May 2020 and everything has been listed below

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is selling its cars in the domestic portfolio with attractive discount offers in the month of May 2020. The premium Nexa range also gets notable offer schemes as Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 come with good level of discounts. The Baleno B2 segment hatchback saw the arrival of the all-new Tata Altroz earlier this year.

Moreover, the Hyundai Elite i20 is gearing up for a generation shift in the coming months. Thus, the rivalry in the premium hatch space will certainly intensify and in response, Maruti Suzuki is offering the Baleno with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount, taking the total to Rs. 33,000 this month.

This applies to all variants except Sigma as it gets an additional 5,000 cash discount, taking the total up to Rs. 38,000 (Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount). The Alpha manual variant of the Ciaz sedan does not get any cash discount but the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 20,000 and corporate discount at Rs. 5,000.

Model Cash Discount Corporate Discount + Exchange Bonus Maruti Baleno Sigma Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Baleno (Other Variants) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 3,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Ciaz Alpha MT Rs. Nil Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 20,000 Maruti Ciaz (Other Variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 20,000 Maruti Ignis Sigma Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Ignis (Other Variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 3,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti XL6 NIL Rs. 10,000 (Exchange Bonus Only)

All other grades are sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount as new customers can have a total benefit of Rs. 35,000. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki released a mildly updated Ciaz with a BSVI compliant petrol engine. It is retailed with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount on all variants except Sigma.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma can be bought with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount, as total benefits stand at Rs. 38,000 for this month. Maruti Suzuki’s recently launched models such as the S-Presso and XL6 are performing well in sales, and they can be had with appreciable discount offers as well.

The XL6 based on the Ertiga comes with Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus in May 2020. The corporate discount for Ciaz Fleet is at Rs. 10,000 and the Ignis CSD LS is at Rs. 5,000. It must be noted that the aforementioned corporate discounts are for select customers and government employees in India.