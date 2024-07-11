Maruti Suzuki Nexa July 2024 Discounts – Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets total discounts of up to Rs. 1,80,000 and MSSF offer worth Rs. 1,50,000 while the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid gets a discount of Rs. 56,200 with a free three-year extended warranty

In July 2024, Maruti Suzuki is offering good discount deals on its Nexa and Arena range of passenger cars. The premium Nexa network is the home for Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Jimny, Fronx, XL6 and Grand Vitara. Over the years the brand has made sure more outlets are set up across the country and new models are available for a wide range of consumers.

The discounts we mention here do not include a scrappage bonus as customers will either get an exchange bonus or scrappage bonus if applicable and not both. Maruti Suzuki offers a scrappage bonus of up to Rs. 55,000 this month and all the offers mentioned are applicable for MY2023 stocks too (depending on the availability and location).

The entry-level Ignis is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, a rural offer of Rs. 3,100 – taking the total up to Rs. 43,100 in July 2024. The popular Baleno premium hatchback can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and an additional rural offer of Rs. 2,100 while the Ciaz midsize sedan can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and an ISL offer discount of Rs. 3,000 across Nexa dealerships.

Maruti Nexa Models Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Additional Discount (Rural + Limited Offers) Maruti Ignis Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 15,000 + Rs 3,100 Maruti Baleno Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 15,000 + Rs 2,100 Maruti Ciaz Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 25,000 + Rs 3,000 Maruti Jimny Up to Rs 1,80,000 + Special MSSF Offer (Worth Rs 1,50,000) – Maruti Fronx Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Maruti XL6 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Maruti Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 35,000 + Rs 6,200 Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 50,000 + Rs 6,200

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a consumer offer of Rs. 1,80,000 plus a special MSSF offer worth Rs. 1,50,000 while the Fronx offers a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000. The lifestyle off-road SUV and the compact SUV coupe debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo before going on sale last year in India.

The XL6, a six-seater version of the Ertiga, can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 while the Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid midsize SUV gets a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000, and an additional Rural and ISL offer worth Rs. 6,200 – taking the total up to Rs. 36,200 without exchange.

Meanwhile, the strong hybrid variant gets a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and an additional Rural and ISL offer worth Rs. 6,200 – taking the total up to Rs. 56,200 without an exchange bonus along with a free extended warranty of three years as part of the consumer discount just for the strong hybrid variant.